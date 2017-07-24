ManpowerGroup earnings up 3.4% despite headwinds

Workforce solutions firm sees stronger economic conditions

by

July 24, 2017, 1:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/accounting/manpowergroup-earnings-up-3-4-despite-headwinds/

Despite a restructuring charge and the negative impact of a strong U.S. dollar, Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup Inc. reported a 3.4 percent increase in profits in the second quarter, which it attributed to a stronger world economy.

ManpowerGroup headquarters

ManpowerGroup’s global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

The global staffing and workforce solutions firm reported second quarter net income of $117 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, up 3.4 percent from $115.4 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2016. Restructuring charges reduced earnings per share by 10 cents in the most recent quarter. And unfavorable currency translation reduced EPS by another 3 cents.

Revenues from services totaled $5.2 billion, up from $5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Operating profit was $194.6 million, down from $196 million in the second quarter of 2016. Cost of services increased about 3.6 percent year-over-year.

“We are pleased with our strong second quarter results,” said Jonas Prising, chairman and chief executive officer of ManpowerGroup. “The labor markets continue to improve in Europe and across the globe, which is a good foundation for continued profitable growth as we head into the second part of 2017. The improving market conditions were spread across the geographies where we operate, and revenue growth was strong in a number of our countries, with our teams in France, Italy, Mexico and Poland leading the way.”

Despite a restructuring charge and the negative impact of a strong U.S. dollar, Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup Inc. reported a 3.4 percent increase in profits in the second quarter, which it attributed to a stronger world economy.

ManpowerGroup headquarters

ManpowerGroup’s global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

The global staffing and workforce solutions firm reported second quarter net income of $117 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, up 3.4 percent from $115.4 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2016. Restructuring charges reduced earnings per share by 10 cents in the most recent quarter. And unfavorable currency translation reduced EPS by another 3 cents.

Revenues from services totaled $5.2 billion, up from $5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Operating profit was $194.6 million, down from $196 million in the second quarter of 2016. Cost of services increased about 3.6 percent year-over-year.

“We are pleased with our strong second quarter results,” said Jonas Prising, chairman and chief executive officer of ManpowerGroup. “The labor markets continue to improve in Europe and across the globe, which is a good foundation for continued profitable growth as we head into the second part of 2017. The improving market conditions were spread across the geographies where we operate, and revenue growth was strong in a number of our countries, with our teams in France, Italy, Mexico and Poland leading the way.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm