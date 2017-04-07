Kenosha financial planner disciplined by CFP Board

Convicted of felony reckless endangerment

April 07, 2017, 1:17 PM

Scott A. Larsen, a Kenosha certified financial planner, has been publicly disciplined by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. for driving the wrong way on a highway after consuming alcohol.

The CFP board, which enforces its ethical standards by investigating incidents of alleged unethical behavior by CFP professionals, issued a letter of admonition to Larsen in February. As part of the settlement, Larsen consented to the board’s findings that he drove the wrong way on the highway after consuming alcohol.

Larsen pleaded no contest and was convicted of recklessly endangering safety, a Class G felony, according to a CFP Board statement. The CFP Board found that Larsen had violated one of its Rules of Conduct and provided grounds for discipline.

The letter of admonition is the CFP Board’s least severe action; it also can suspend and permanently revoke CFP credentials.

Wisconsin court records show Larsen, who lives in Pleasant Prairie, committed the offense on Sept. 16, 2014, pled no contest and was found guilty of OWI (first), which is not a criminal offense, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a class G felony, in May 2016. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison with work and counseling release privileges, and a total of 24 months of probation and 200 hours of community service.

According to a WISN 12 News report, Larsen was weaving in and out of traffic on U.S. 45 at Good Hope Road, on Milwaukee’s far northwest side, and tried to drive away when deputies arrived. His breath test measured 0.19 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

A call to a Scott Larsen at accounting and financial planning firm VBL & Associates in Kenosha was not immediately returned.

