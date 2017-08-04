Johnson Outdoors profit up 142%

New fishing gear in high demand

by

August 04, 2017, 11:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/accounting/johnson-outdoors-profit-up-142/

Racine-based Johnson Outdoors Inc. today reported record third quarter profits on strong demand for its new products.

A Humminbird product made by Johnson Outdoors Inc.

The outdoor recreation equipment manufacturer recorded net income of $16.6 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, up 142 percent from $6.8 million, or 68 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue totaled $155.3 million in the third quarter, up from $139.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Fishing sales drove the revenue increase, up from $88 million to $104 million year-over-year.

Operating profit was $24.7 million, up from $13.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Johnson Outdoors makes watercraft, fishing, diving and camping equipment. The new products were introduced under its Minn Kota, Humminbird, Cannon, SCUBAPRO and Jetboil brands.

“This quarter’s outstanding results emphasize the importance of our continued focus and investment on delivering market-winning innovation driven by a deeper understanding of, and unique insights into, outdoor recreation consumers,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, chairman and chief executive officer. “Exceptional new products and technologies are powering tremendous growth in Fishing. Likewise, innovation in core life-support categories has created positive marketplace momentum and improved performance in Diving. At the same time, our unique flux-ring technology in Jetboil and innovative Predator series of fishing boats from Old Town have helped us grow share in very challenging Camping and Watercraft Recreation markets. Overall, we are well-positioned to end the year strong with solid momentum heading into the next fiscal year. Looking ahead, we expect to see Fishing grow at a more normalized rate. We will continue to advance progress against our three key strategic plan priorities – richer consumer insights, enhanced innovation processes and digital sophistication – the cornerstones of a foundation for success in delivering accelerated, sustained profitable growth long-term.”

Racine-based Johnson Outdoors Inc. today reported record third quarter profits on strong demand for its new products.

A Humminbird product made by Johnson Outdoors Inc.

The outdoor recreation equipment manufacturer recorded net income of $16.6 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, up 142 percent from $6.8 million, or 68 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue totaled $155.3 million in the third quarter, up from $139.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Fishing sales drove the revenue increase, up from $88 million to $104 million year-over-year.

Operating profit was $24.7 million, up from $13.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Johnson Outdoors makes watercraft, fishing, diving and camping equipment. The new products were introduced under its Minn Kota, Humminbird, Cannon, SCUBAPRO and Jetboil brands.

“This quarter’s outstanding results emphasize the importance of our continued focus and investment on delivering market-winning innovation driven by a deeper understanding of, and unique insights into, outdoor recreation consumers,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, chairman and chief executive officer. “Exceptional new products and technologies are powering tremendous growth in Fishing. Likewise, innovation in core life-support categories has created positive marketplace momentum and improved performance in Diving. At the same time, our unique flux-ring technology in Jetboil and innovative Predator series of fishing boats from Old Town have helped us grow share in very challenging Camping and Watercraft Recreation markets. Overall, we are well-positioned to end the year strong with solid momentum heading into the next fiscal year. Looking ahead, we expect to see Fishing grow at a more normalized rate. We will continue to advance progress against our three key strategic plan priorities – richer consumer insights, enhanced innovation processes and digital sophistication – the cornerstones of a foundation for success in delivering accelerated, sustained profitable growth long-term.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm