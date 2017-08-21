Fortis Management Group to close Milwaukee HQ

Milwaukee-based Fortis Management Group announced plans today to close its downtown headquarters by the end of September 2018 and eliminate all positions there.

The company, based at 111 W. Michigan St., runs 65 long-term care centers in six states. Fortis filed for receivership in July, with Milwaukee attorney Michael Polsky appointed as its receiver as the company transitions the business to new operators.

About 250 employees are expected to be laid off in the office closure. A first phase of layoffs could take place in about two months, when about 36 facilities are expected to transition to new owners.

Polsky said the number of employees impacted by the first phase of layoffs is undetermined at this time. The remaining employees are expected to laid off by the end of September 2018, when the Milwaukee office is expected to close.

Polsky said the number of employees impacted by future layoffs and the exact timing of the closing of the Milwaukee office will depend on the length of time needed for final transition steps and wind-down activities.

Employees were informed of the plan at a meeting Monday, Polsky said.

Polsky said the layoffs will not impact the care provided at the Fortis facilities and none of the affected positions is direct care related. The company manages facilities in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

Polsky said that while it is possible new operators could maintain a Milwaukee presence and retain some employees, there is no guarantee that will be the case.

“We are grateful for the hard work and dedicated service that these employees have provided and continue to provide, and as we work through the transition and the eventual transfer of operations to new operators, we wanted to give employees as much advance notice as possible,” Polsky said.

“This is a difficult, but necessary step as we continue to work through the transition and position the centers for a transfer of business operations to new operators,” he added.