ETC recovers from loss in Q2

Waukesha firm cuts operating costs

by

August 11, 2017, 11:35 AM

Waukesha-based Electronic Tele-Communications Inc. recovered from a loss and turned a small profit in the second quarter.

The company supplies voice announcers on the Voice Application Platforms for domestic and foreign telephone utilities under the Audichron and Digicept brands.

In the second quarter, it reported net income of $2,386, or 0 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $8,211, or 0 cents lost per share, in the second quarter of 2016. The company significantly decreased its operating expenses in the quarter, mainly in the area of marketing and selling.

ETC’s revenue totaled $141,813 in the second quarter, down from $190,733 in the year-ago quarter.

“Second quarter 2017 saw our sales lag slightly behind projections,” said Elizabeth Danner, president of ETC. “Even so, we were still able to break even for the quarter and remain slightly profitable for the year.”

