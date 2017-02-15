Bark and Joyce establish Bull Moose Financial

Former Edge Advisors employees to expand industry reach

by

February 15, 2017, 1:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/accounting/bark-and-joyce-establish-bull-moose-financial/

A new financial services firm called Bull Moose Financial has opened in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The Mayer building at 342 N. Water St., in the Historic Third Ward.

Bull Moose Financial is in the Mayer building at 342 N. Water St., in the Historic Third Ward.

Located in a 2,700-square-foot space in the Mayer Building at 342 N. Water St., the firm was founded by Mike Bark and Rob Joyce. Bark, Joyce, Andrew Witt, Leslie Heisner left financial services firm Edge Advisors to form the new company in September, and have hired on one additional employee.

Bark in 2012 was a founding partner of Edge Advisors, which until recently was based in West Allis. Edge in January 2015 opened an office in Appleton and when the four employees left, it closed its West Allis office. Edge helps dental and health care business owners with mergers and acquisitions, recruiting, accounting, tax, wealth management and marketing.

Bull Moose is more industry agnostic in its approach, and will narrow in on primarily tax and accounting services, Bark said. Among the new industries it plans to target are manufacturing and hospitality.

“I think it was a matter of at Edge, we were trying to do too many different services and we just wanted to focus back on accounting, tax, and have a more streamlined thing,” Bark said. “There were businesses we were getting opportunities to bid on (at Edge) that we wanted to be more diverse in the clients that we were taking.”

The former Edge employees took about 70 corporate clients with them to Bull Moose, he said. As it brings on new clients, Bull Moose plans to provide a more personalized approach for small companies than some of the larger accounting firms in the area.

“There’s been a lot of consolidation in accounting,” Bark said. “It’s hard for (big accounting firms) to have empathy for what that (a small business owner) might be going through because they’re part of this big large corporate organization that doesn’t have to worry about, ‘OK, how do we meet payroll’ or some of these things.”

A new financial services firm called Bull Moose Financial has opened in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The Mayer building at 342 N. Water St., in the Historic Third Ward.

Bull Moose Financial is in the Mayer building at 342 N. Water St., in the Historic Third Ward.

Located in a 2,700-square-foot space in the Mayer Building at 342 N. Water St., the firm was founded by Mike Bark and Rob Joyce. Bark, Joyce, Andrew Witt, Leslie Heisner left financial services firm Edge Advisors to form the new company in September, and have hired on one additional employee.

Bark in 2012 was a founding partner of Edge Advisors, which until recently was based in West Allis. Edge in January 2015 opened an office in Appleton and when the four employees left, it closed its West Allis office. Edge helps dental and health care business owners with mergers and acquisitions, recruiting, accounting, tax, wealth management and marketing.

Bull Moose is more industry agnostic in its approach, and will narrow in on primarily tax and accounting services, Bark said. Among the new industries it plans to target are manufacturing and hospitality.

“I think it was a matter of at Edge, we were trying to do too many different services and we just wanted to focus back on accounting, tax, and have a more streamlined thing,” Bark said. “There were businesses we were getting opportunities to bid on (at Edge) that we wanted to be more diverse in the clients that we were taking.”

The former Edge employees took about 70 corporate clients with them to Bull Moose, he said. As it brings on new clients, Bull Moose plans to provide a more personalized approach for small companies than some of the larger accounting firms in the area.

“There’s been a lot of consolidation in accounting,” Bark said. “It’s hard for (big accounting firms) to have empathy for what that (a small business owner) might be going through because they’re part of this big large corporate organization that doesn’t have to worry about, ‘OK, how do we meet payroll’ or some of these things.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm