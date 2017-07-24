Bank Mutual CEO would earn about $2.6 million in sale to Associated Bank

Reduced duties would trigger payout

by

July 24, 2017, 1:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/accounting/bank-mutual-ceo-would-earn-about-2-6-million-in-sale-to-associated-bank/

Bank Mutual Corp. president and chief executive officer David Baumgarten would receive about $2.6 million in compensation related to the acquisition of the Brown Deer-based bank by Associated Banc-Corp.

Baumgarten

Green Bay-based Associated announced the pending $482 million deal last week. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, after which time Baumgarten would become a consultant to Associated president and CEO Philip Flynn. Baumgarten will work in client retention, employee engagement and community activities.

Based on Bank Mutual Corp.’s executive compensation plans as laid out in its proxy statement, Baumgarten would qualify for the payment of change in control benefits, since his duties have been reduced.

“In particular, the change in control provisions in the company’s employment agreements have a ‘double trigger,’ which means that change in control benefits are payable to the executive only if the ownership or control of the company changes and, after such change, the executive’s compensation or duties are significantly reduced or altered or equivalent actions occur,” according to the proxy. “The company utilizes the double trigger because it believes that, while it is appropriate to provide some protection to key personnel in the event of an acquisition, those protections should be limited to situations in which actions are taken that substantially affect their compensation or employment.

“Upon any event of termination or a change in control, each executive will receive his or her earned but unpaid base salary and incentive compensation, as well as compensation for accrued but unused vacation time. In addition, depending on the manner of termination, each executive will receive additional benefits…”

Baumgarten’s 2016 salary including board service was $730,400, and he earned $233,100 in incentives based on company performance, $28,235 in other compensation, $48,011 in pension value, as well as 20,800 shares of restricted stock valued at $151,632, for a total of about $1.2 million.

In the event of a termination by Baumgarten due to the change in control, he would be eligible for about $1.4 million in base salary, $466,200 in incentive compensation, $120,288 in early vesting of stock options, $604,800 for early vesting of restricted shares and $40,790 in other benefits, for a total of $2.6 million. This does not include compensation related to his work for the bank and company boards.

If the bank terminates Baumgarten as a result of the change in control, he would get a two-year severance payment. In that case, he would receive $700,000 in base salary, $233,100 in incentive compensation and $40,790 in other benefits, for a total of $973,890. That same severance payment would go to Baumgarten again in 2018.

But Bank Mutual has a policy not to pay executives large sums upon completion of an acquisition that could be considered “parachute payments,” which would equal or exceed three times a person’s average annual total compensation over a five-year period immediately prior to the change in control.

“The committee believes it is important to have agreements, including change in control provisions, to provide security to the executive officers in view of their long-term dedication to the company, which the company, in turn, believes will facilitate those officers’ commitment and dedication to the company, especially in cases where company interests may otherwise diverge from a personal interest,” the proxy says. “The committee believes this is particularly important in the case of a potential acquisition. The change in control provisions utilize a ‘double trigger’ before benefits are payable because the committee did not believe it was appropriate to provide benefits simply upon the change in control if employment is not affected.”

Flynn also would be eligible for performance-based compensation of not more than $3 million for achieving goals relating to acquisitions and divestitures, as laid out in Associated’s proxy.

Bank Mutual Corp. president and chief executive officer David Baumgarten would receive about $2.6 million in compensation related to the acquisition of the Brown Deer-based bank by Associated Banc-Corp.

Baumgarten

Green Bay-based Associated announced the pending $482 million deal last week. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, after which time Baumgarten would become a consultant to Associated president and CEO Philip Flynn. Baumgarten will work in client retention, employee engagement and community activities.

Based on Bank Mutual Corp.’s executive compensation plans as laid out in its proxy statement, Baumgarten would qualify for the payment of change in control benefits, since his duties have been reduced.

“In particular, the change in control provisions in the company’s employment agreements have a ‘double trigger,’ which means that change in control benefits are payable to the executive only if the ownership or control of the company changes and, after such change, the executive’s compensation or duties are significantly reduced or altered or equivalent actions occur,” according to the proxy. “The company utilizes the double trigger because it believes that, while it is appropriate to provide some protection to key personnel in the event of an acquisition, those protections should be limited to situations in which actions are taken that substantially affect their compensation or employment.

“Upon any event of termination or a change in control, each executive will receive his or her earned but unpaid base salary and incentive compensation, as well as compensation for accrued but unused vacation time. In addition, depending on the manner of termination, each executive will receive additional benefits…”

Baumgarten’s 2016 salary including board service was $730,400, and he earned $233,100 in incentives based on company performance, $28,235 in other compensation, $48,011 in pension value, as well as 20,800 shares of restricted stock valued at $151,632, for a total of about $1.2 million.

In the event of a termination by Baumgarten due to the change in control, he would be eligible for about $1.4 million in base salary, $466,200 in incentive compensation, $120,288 in early vesting of stock options, $604,800 for early vesting of restricted shares and $40,790 in other benefits, for a total of $2.6 million. This does not include compensation related to his work for the bank and company boards.

If the bank terminates Baumgarten as a result of the change in control, he would get a two-year severance payment. In that case, he would receive $700,000 in base salary, $233,100 in incentive compensation and $40,790 in other benefits, for a total of $973,890. That same severance payment would go to Baumgarten again in 2018.

But Bank Mutual has a policy not to pay executives large sums upon completion of an acquisition that could be considered “parachute payments,” which would equal or exceed three times a person’s average annual total compensation over a five-year period immediately prior to the change in control.

“The committee believes it is important to have agreements, including change in control provisions, to provide security to the executive officers in view of their long-term dedication to the company, which the company, in turn, believes will facilitate those officers’ commitment and dedication to the company, especially in cases where company interests may otherwise diverge from a personal interest,” the proxy says. “The committee believes this is particularly important in the case of a potential acquisition. The change in control provisions utilize a ‘double trigger’ before benefits are payable because the committee did not believe it was appropriate to provide benefits simply upon the change in control if employment is not affected.”

Flynn also would be eligible for performance-based compensation of not more than $3 million for achieving goals relating to acquisitions and divestitures, as laid out in Associated’s proxy.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm