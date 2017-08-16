54 Wisconsin firms on new Inc. 5000 list

Inc. magazine today released its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and 54 Wisconsin firms made the list. That’s up from last year, when Wisconsin had 52 firms on the list. The list measures companies’ three-year growth rate.

There are 29 firms based in southeastern Wisconsin on the list.

The top five fastest-growing firms in Wisconsin are:

No. 55: Madison-based logistics software company ClearView Audit LLC, which experienced 5,779 percent three-year growth and reported revenue of $8.4 million.

Also making the Inc. 5000 list from Wisconsin were:

Kenosha-based Vantage Point

Madison-based Bluetree Network

Madison-based Evoke Brand Strategies

Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide

Muskego-based Approyo

Pewaukee-based Neumann Companies

Kaukauna-based Tundraland Home Improvements

Little Chute-based Midwest Restoration

New Berlin-based Breckenridge Landscape Group

Brookfield-based GSF Mortgage

West Bend-based Delta Defense

Madison-based Chandra Technologies

Madison-based Concero Search Partners

Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group

Madison-based Nordic

River Falls-based Aladtec

Waukesha-based Capri Senior Communities

Brookfield-based Allium IT

New Berlin-based Warehouse-Lighting Com

Verona-based Synergy Consortium Services

Waukesha-based Bevara Building Services

Beloit-based ABT Water Treatment

Milwaukee-based RSP

Manitowoc-based Americollect

Madison-based Information Technology Professionals

Brookfield-based Concurrency

Brookfield-based OnCourse Learning

Greenville-based Black-Haak Heating

Mequon-based Wonderbox Technologies

Madison-based State Collection Service

Delavan-based Millennium

Sparta-based MacDonald & Owen Lumber Co.

Mountain-based Nicolet Plastics

Oshkosh-based Fox World Travel

Blue Mound-based Midwest Prototyping

Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply

Milwaukee-based Ascedia

Brookfield-based Symmetry

New Glarus-based New Glarus Brewing Co.

Verona-based Universal Separators

Madison-based Singlewire Software

Delafield-based Midwest Insurance Group

Waukesha-based Boelter Companies

Brown Deer-based TAPCO

Pewaukee-based Tim O’Brien Homes

Hartford-based FabriFast

Waukesha-based Kowal Investment Group

Brookfield-based Superior Support Resources

Green Bay-based Vehicle Security Innovators

View the full list on Inc.’s site.