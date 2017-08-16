54 Wisconsin firms on new Inc. 5000 list

Milwaukee area well-represented

by

August 16, 2017, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/accounting/54-wisconsin-firms-on-new-inc-5000-list/

Inc. magazine today released its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and 54 Wisconsin firms made the list. That’s up from last year, when Wisconsin had 52 firms on the list. The list measures companies’ three-year growth rate.

There are 29 firms based in southeastern Wisconsin on the list.

Jalem Getz, president of fastest-growing Milwaukee firm Wantable Inc.

The top five fastest-growing firms in Wisconsin are:

  • No. 55: Madison-based logistics software company ClearView Audit LLC, which experienced 5,779 percent three-year growth and reported revenue of $8.4 million.
  • No. 184: Madison-based IT consultancy Farwell Project Advisors LLC, which experienced 2,347 percent three-year growth and had $2.7 million in revenue.
  • No. 223: Milwaukee-based subscription e-retailer Wantable Inc., which reported 1,929 percent three-year growth and $14.1 million in revenue.
  • No. 442: Milwaukee-based Salesforce.com software consulting agency Penrod Software LLC, which had 990 percent three-year growth and $5 million in revenue.
  • No. 563: Pewaukee-based AV software developer Intelligent Video Solutions LLC, which had 798 percent three-year growth and $3.4 million in revenue.

Also making the Inc. 5000 list from Wisconsin were:

  • Kenosha-based Vantage Point
  • Madison-based Bluetree Network
  • Madison-based Evoke Brand Strategies
  • Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide
  • Muskego-based Approyo
  • Pewaukee-based Neumann Companies
  • Kaukauna-based Tundraland Home Improvements
  • Little Chute-based Midwest Restoration
  • New Berlin-based Breckenridge Landscape Group
  • Brookfield-based GSF Mortgage
  • West Bend-based Delta Defense
  • Madison-based Chandra Technologies
  • Madison-based Concero Search Partners
  • Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group
  • Madison-based Nordic
  • River Falls-based Aladtec
  • Waukesha-based Capri Senior Communities
  • Brookfield-based Allium IT
  • New Berlin-based Warehouse-Lighting Com
  • Verona-based Synergy Consortium Services
  • Waukesha-based Bevara Building Services
  • Beloit-based ABT Water Treatment
  • Milwaukee-based RSP
  • Manitowoc-based Americollect
  • Madison-based Information Technology Professionals
  • Brookfield-based Concurrency
  • Brookfield-based OnCourse Learning
  • Greenville-based Black-Haak Heating
  • Mequon-based Wonderbox Technologies
  • Madison-based State Collection Service
  • Delavan-based Millennium
  • Sparta-based MacDonald & Owen Lumber Co.
  • Mountain-based Nicolet Plastics
  • Oshkosh-based Fox World Travel
  • Blue Mound-based Midwest Prototyping
  • Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply
  • Milwaukee-based Ascedia
  • Brookfield-based Symmetry
  • New Glarus-based New Glarus Brewing Co.
  • Verona-based Universal Separators
  • Madison-based Singlewire Software
  • Delafield-based Midwest Insurance Group
  • Waukesha-based Boelter Companies
  • Brown Deer-based TAPCO
  • Pewaukee-based Tim O’Brien Homes
  • Hartford-based FabriFast
  • Waukesha-based Kowal Investment Group
  • Brookfield-based Superior Support Resources
  • Green Bay-based Vehicle Security Innovators

View the full list on Inc.’s site.

Inc. magazine today released its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and 54 Wisconsin firms made the list. That’s up from last year, when Wisconsin had 52 firms on the list. The list measures companies’ three-year growth rate.

There are 29 firms based in southeastern Wisconsin on the list.

Jalem Getz, president of fastest-growing Milwaukee firm Wantable Inc.

The top five fastest-growing firms in Wisconsin are:

  • No. 55: Madison-based logistics software company ClearView Audit LLC, which experienced 5,779 percent three-year growth and reported revenue of $8.4 million.
  • No. 184: Madison-based IT consultancy Farwell Project Advisors LLC, which experienced 2,347 percent three-year growth and had $2.7 million in revenue.
  • No. 223: Milwaukee-based subscription e-retailer Wantable Inc., which reported 1,929 percent three-year growth and $14.1 million in revenue.
  • No. 442: Milwaukee-based Salesforce.com software consulting agency Penrod Software LLC, which had 990 percent three-year growth and $5 million in revenue.
  • No. 563: Pewaukee-based AV software developer Intelligent Video Solutions LLC, which had 798 percent three-year growth and $3.4 million in revenue.

Also making the Inc. 5000 list from Wisconsin were:

  • Kenosha-based Vantage Point
  • Madison-based Bluetree Network
  • Madison-based Evoke Brand Strategies
  • Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide
  • Muskego-based Approyo
  • Pewaukee-based Neumann Companies
  • Kaukauna-based Tundraland Home Improvements
  • Little Chute-based Midwest Restoration
  • New Berlin-based Breckenridge Landscape Group
  • Brookfield-based GSF Mortgage
  • West Bend-based Delta Defense
  • Madison-based Chandra Technologies
  • Madison-based Concero Search Partners
  • Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group
  • Madison-based Nordic
  • River Falls-based Aladtec
  • Waukesha-based Capri Senior Communities
  • Brookfield-based Allium IT
  • New Berlin-based Warehouse-Lighting Com
  • Verona-based Synergy Consortium Services
  • Waukesha-based Bevara Building Services
  • Beloit-based ABT Water Treatment
  • Milwaukee-based RSP
  • Manitowoc-based Americollect
  • Madison-based Information Technology Professionals
  • Brookfield-based Concurrency
  • Brookfield-based OnCourse Learning
  • Greenville-based Black-Haak Heating
  • Mequon-based Wonderbox Technologies
  • Madison-based State Collection Service
  • Delavan-based Millennium
  • Sparta-based MacDonald & Owen Lumber Co.
  • Mountain-based Nicolet Plastics
  • Oshkosh-based Fox World Travel
  • Blue Mound-based Midwest Prototyping
  • Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply
  • Milwaukee-based Ascedia
  • Brookfield-based Symmetry
  • New Glarus-based New Glarus Brewing Co.
  • Verona-based Universal Separators
  • Madison-based Singlewire Software
  • Delafield-based Midwest Insurance Group
  • Waukesha-based Boelter Companies
  • Brown Deer-based TAPCO
  • Pewaukee-based Tim O’Brien Homes
  • Hartford-based FabriFast
  • Waukesha-based Kowal Investment Group
  • Brookfield-based Superior Support Resources
  • Green Bay-based Vehicle Security Innovators

View the full list on Inc.’s site.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm