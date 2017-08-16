54 Wisconsin firms on new Inc. 5000 list

Inc. magazine today released its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and 54 Wisconsin firms made the list. That’s up from last year, when Wisconsin had 52 firms on the list. The list measures companies’ three-year growth rate.
There are 29 firms based in southeastern Wisconsin on the list.
The top five fastest-growing firms in Wisconsin are:
- No. 55: Madison-based logistics software company ClearView Audit LLC, which experienced 5,779 percent three-year growth and reported revenue of $8.4 million.
- No. 184: Madison-based IT consultancy Farwell Project Advisors LLC, which experienced 2,347 percent three-year growth and had $2.7 million in revenue.
- No. 223: Milwaukee-based subscription e-retailer Wantable Inc., which reported 1,929 percent three-year growth and $14.1 million in revenue.
- No. 442: Milwaukee-based Salesforce.com software consulting agency Penrod Software LLC, which had 990 percent three-year growth and $5 million in revenue.
- No. 563: Pewaukee-based AV software developer Intelligent Video Solutions LLC, which had 798 percent three-year growth and $3.4 million in revenue.
Also making the Inc. 5000 list from Wisconsin were:
- Kenosha-based Vantage Point
- Madison-based Bluetree Network
- Madison-based Evoke Brand Strategies
- Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide
- Muskego-based Approyo
- Pewaukee-based Neumann Companies
- Kaukauna-based Tundraland Home Improvements
- Little Chute-based Midwest Restoration
- New Berlin-based Breckenridge Landscape Group
- Brookfield-based GSF Mortgage
- West Bend-based Delta Defense
- Madison-based Chandra Technologies
- Madison-based Concero Search Partners
- Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group
- Madison-based Nordic
- River Falls-based Aladtec
- Waukesha-based Capri Senior Communities
- Brookfield-based Allium IT
- New Berlin-based Warehouse-Lighting Com
- Verona-based Synergy Consortium Services
- Waukesha-based Bevara Building Services
- Beloit-based ABT Water Treatment
- Milwaukee-based RSP
- Manitowoc-based Americollect
- Madison-based Information Technology Professionals
- Brookfield-based Concurrency
- Brookfield-based OnCourse Learning
- Greenville-based Black-Haak Heating
- Mequon-based Wonderbox Technologies
- Madison-based State Collection Service
- Delavan-based Millennium
- Sparta-based MacDonald & Owen Lumber Co.
- Mountain-based Nicolet Plastics
- Oshkosh-based Fox World Travel
- Blue Mound-based Midwest Prototyping
- Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply
- Milwaukee-based Ascedia
- Brookfield-based Symmetry
- New Glarus-based New Glarus Brewing Co.
- Verona-based Universal Separators
- Madison-based Singlewire Software
- Delafield-based Midwest Insurance Group
- Waukesha-based Boelter Companies
- Brown Deer-based TAPCO
- Pewaukee-based Tim O’Brien Homes
- Hartford-based FabriFast
- Waukesha-based Kowal Investment Group
- Brookfield-based Superior Support Resources
- Green Bay-based Vehicle Security Innovators
Inc. magazine today released its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and 54 Wisconsin firms made the list. That’s up from last year, when Wisconsin had 52 firms on the list. The list measures companies’ three-year growth rate.
There are 29 firms based in southeastern Wisconsin on the list.
The top five fastest-growing firms in Wisconsin are:
- No. 55: Madison-based logistics software company ClearView Audit LLC, which experienced 5,779 percent three-year growth and reported revenue of $8.4 million.
- No. 184: Madison-based IT consultancy Farwell Project Advisors LLC, which experienced 2,347 percent three-year growth and had $2.7 million in revenue.
- No. 223: Milwaukee-based subscription e-retailer Wantable Inc., which reported 1,929 percent three-year growth and $14.1 million in revenue.
- No. 442: Milwaukee-based Salesforce.com software consulting agency Penrod Software LLC, which had 990 percent three-year growth and $5 million in revenue.
- No. 563: Pewaukee-based AV software developer Intelligent Video Solutions LLC, which had 798 percent three-year growth and $3.4 million in revenue.
Also making the Inc. 5000 list from Wisconsin were:
- Kenosha-based Vantage Point
- Madison-based Bluetree Network
- Madison-based Evoke Brand Strategies
- Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide
- Muskego-based Approyo
- Pewaukee-based Neumann Companies
- Kaukauna-based Tundraland Home Improvements
- Little Chute-based Midwest Restoration
- New Berlin-based Breckenridge Landscape Group
- Brookfield-based GSF Mortgage
- West Bend-based Delta Defense
- Madison-based Chandra Technologies
- Madison-based Concero Search Partners
- Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group
- Madison-based Nordic
- River Falls-based Aladtec
- Waukesha-based Capri Senior Communities
- Brookfield-based Allium IT
- New Berlin-based Warehouse-Lighting Com
- Verona-based Synergy Consortium Services
- Waukesha-based Bevara Building Services
- Beloit-based ABT Water Treatment
- Milwaukee-based RSP
- Manitowoc-based Americollect
- Madison-based Information Technology Professionals
- Brookfield-based Concurrency
- Brookfield-based OnCourse Learning
- Greenville-based Black-Haak Heating
- Mequon-based Wonderbox Technologies
- Madison-based State Collection Service
- Delavan-based Millennium
- Sparta-based MacDonald & Owen Lumber Co.
- Mountain-based Nicolet Plastics
- Oshkosh-based Fox World Travel
- Blue Mound-based Midwest Prototyping
- Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply
- Milwaukee-based Ascedia
- Brookfield-based Symmetry
- New Glarus-based New Glarus Brewing Co.
- Verona-based Universal Separators
- Madison-based Singlewire Software
- Delafield-based Midwest Insurance Group
- Waukesha-based Boelter Companies
- Brown Deer-based TAPCO
- Pewaukee-based Tim O’Brien Homes
- Hartford-based FabriFast
- Waukesha-based Kowal Investment Group
- Brookfield-based Superior Support Resources
- Green Bay-based Vehicle Security Innovators
Comments