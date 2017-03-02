Water Council increases revenue 23 percent in 2016

But revenues below expectations despite gains

by

March 02, 2017, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/water-council-increases-revenue-23-percent-in-2016/

The Water Council grew its revenue by more than 23 percent in 2016 and held the growth of expenses to a 16 percent increase, improving its financial performance over 2015.

Global Water Center Building (1)

The Global Water Center in Milwaukee.

But the organization also said in its 2016 annual report that revenues were $497,000 lower than expected. The shortfall was offset by $251,000 in revenue from The Water Council’s new ICE Institute members and $143,000 in overall expense savings. Rent and contributed revenues from the Global Water Center was also $135,000 below expectations.

All told, The Water Council had $2.9 million in revenue, up from almost $2.4 million in 2015. Expenses increased from $2.7 million to $3.1 million.

The Water Council co-chairs Paul Jones and Rich Meeusen, highlighted many of the organization’s successes during the year in their annual report letter. Those successes included an invitation to the White House Water Summit, speaking at conferences in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Spain, China, Canada and the U.S, welcoming delegations from 21 counties to Milwaukee, creating a “soft-landing package” for companies coming to the U.S., launching the ICE Institute and hiring the organization’s first chief technology officer.

“The energy doesn’t stop here,” Jones and Meeusen wrote. “Our team understands that water policy and security will play a substantial role from a human life interest to an economic interest to a security interest, and now, more than ever, it’s vital for future-forward technologies to get in front of the right people.”

The report also highlights the success of The Water Council’s Brew Accelerator. Since 2013, The Water Council says 14 of its 25 winners have either been granted patents or have an application pending. The companies have helped create more than 65 full-time positions, 38 internships and raised an additional $2.6 million in capital.

The Water Council grew its revenue by more than 23 percent in 2016 and held the growth of expenses to a 16 percent increase, improving its financial performance over 2015.

Global Water Center Building (1)

The Global Water Center in Milwaukee.

But the organization also said in its 2016 annual report that revenues were $497,000 lower than expected. The shortfall was offset by $251,000 in revenue from The Water Council’s new ICE Institute members and $143,000 in overall expense savings. Rent and contributed revenues from the Global Water Center was also $135,000 below expectations.

All told, The Water Council had $2.9 million in revenue, up from almost $2.4 million in 2015. Expenses increased from $2.7 million to $3.1 million.

The Water Council co-chairs Paul Jones and Rich Meeusen, highlighted many of the organization’s successes during the year in their annual report letter. Those successes included an invitation to the White House Water Summit, speaking at conferences in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Spain, China, Canada and the U.S, welcoming delegations from 21 counties to Milwaukee, creating a “soft-landing package” for companies coming to the U.S., launching the ICE Institute and hiring the organization’s first chief technology officer.

“The energy doesn’t stop here,” Jones and Meeusen wrote. “Our team understands that water policy and security will play a substantial role from a human life interest to an economic interest to a security interest, and now, more than ever, it’s vital for future-forward technologies to get in front of the right people.”

The report also highlights the success of The Water Council’s Brew Accelerator. Since 2013, The Water Council says 14 of its 25 winners have either been granted patents or have an application pending. The companies have helped create more than 65 full-time positions, 38 internships and raised an additional $2.6 million in capital.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Hiring For Culture Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/08/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am