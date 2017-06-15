Ward4 to host open house

Milwaukee’s Ward4 startup co-working space will host an open house on June 22.

The event, which is free and open to the public, marks the second anniversary of the startup-centric space, located in the Pritzlaff Building south of downtown. It was opened in June 2015 by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

The community consists of two areas: a 26,000-square-foot open co-locating space with nine offices, a few small huddle spaces, several first-come-first-serve desks, a kitchen, conference rooms and collaboration areas available to members by subscription; and larger office spaces reserved for companies with 10 to 50 employees.

Ward4 has more than 50 member companies who are either based there or sponsor it, and up to 170 people can use the space at one time, said MacKenzi Enright, Ward4 community curator.

At the networking event, 18 of Ward4’s member companies will exhibit at booths and MobCraft Brewing will provide beer. Abele will introduce the resident companies in a short program.

About 100 people are expected to attend the open house, which will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on June 22 at Ward4, 333 N. Plankinton Ave.