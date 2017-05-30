Second HATCH winner announced

Arbre Tech beats out Milwaukee’s MagneTag in statewide startup contest

by

May 30, 2017, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/second-hatch-winner-announced/

A second startup has won a cash prize in the statewide startup pitch series HATCH.

Stevens Point-based Arbre Technologies LLC won $2,000 at a Wisconsin Rapids HATCH event last week for its winning pitch. It beat out several entrepreneurs from around the state, including Milwaukee’s MagneTag, who pitched early-stage business ideas before a crowd and a jury of local business representatives. The other contenders were Wausau’s VR Café and Ogema’s Caboosee. The idea of HATCH is to help entrepreneurs with strong ideas to develop them into business plans.

Milwaukee-based venture philanthropy organization BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and Milwaukee social architecture firm NEWaukee were two of the main sponsors for last week’s HATCH event, along with Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Current Wisconsin Rapids.

Tom Shannon, president and chief executive officer of BrightStar, and Todd Sobotka, managing director at BrightStar, were two of the six judges at the Wisconsin Rapids event.

Arbre Tech, developed by Matthieu Vollmer and Ben Meyers, automates data tracking processes used in tree nurseries. The real-time inventory tracking reduces labor costs and creates time for arborists to invest in specialized and technical processes.

The first HATCH winner was Leak Siphon Flush Valve, which prevailed at an April 26 event in Stevens Point.

There are two more HATCH events, in Wausau on June 21 and in Marshfield on July 19, before the grand finale pitch event, now being held Nov. 9, at an undetermined location, where the four semifinalists will compete for a $10,000 cash prize. More information and idea submission forms are available at hatchwi.com.

A second startup has won a cash prize in the statewide startup pitch series HATCH.

Stevens Point-based Arbre Technologies LLC won $2,000 at a Wisconsin Rapids HATCH event last week for its winning pitch. It beat out several entrepreneurs from around the state, including Milwaukee’s MagneTag, who pitched early-stage business ideas before a crowd and a jury of local business representatives. The other contenders were Wausau’s VR Café and Ogema’s Caboosee. The idea of HATCH is to help entrepreneurs with strong ideas to develop them into business plans.

Milwaukee-based venture philanthropy organization BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and Milwaukee social architecture firm NEWaukee were two of the main sponsors for last week’s HATCH event, along with Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Current Wisconsin Rapids.

Tom Shannon, president and chief executive officer of BrightStar, and Todd Sobotka, managing director at BrightStar, were two of the six judges at the Wisconsin Rapids event.

Arbre Tech, developed by Matthieu Vollmer and Ben Meyers, automates data tracking processes used in tree nurseries. The real-time inventory tracking reduces labor costs and creates time for arborists to invest in specialized and technical processes.

The first HATCH winner was Leak Siphon Flush Valve, which prevailed at an April 26 event in Stevens Point.

There are two more HATCH events, in Wausau on June 21 and in Marshfield on July 19, before the grand finale pitch event, now being held Nov. 9, at an undetermined location, where the four semifinalists will compete for a $10,000 cash prize. More information and idea submission forms are available at hatchwi.com.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am