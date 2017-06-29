Scanalytics wins Cisco award

Collaborates to create new building technology

by

June 29, 2017, 1:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/scanalytics-wins-cisco-award/

Milwaukee-based startup Scanalytics Inc. has earned a top award from technology giant Cisco in an IoT for Business development competition.

Joe Scanlin and Matt McCoy founded Milwaukee startup Scanalytics.

Scanalytics, which developed smart flooring technology, earned a first place in the Best Smart Building technology category in the contest, which was held this month at Viva Technology 2017 in Paris. More than 5,000 startups and 68,000 people attended Viva Technology.

Scanalytics has developed a sensor-based engagement and analytics platform that monitors human behavior through foot traffic and predictive analytics. Among the uses the company has tested are retail product sales, in which a salesperson could be alerted if a customer is standing near a product, and business conferences, in which organizers can track booth traffic. The company deployed sensors to more than 100 clients globally in 2016.

Cisco and Scanalytics have now collaborated to create a new use for the smart flooring technology. Joe Scanlin, chief executive officer of Scanalytics, and Petr Bambasek, director of product, worked with Cisco engineers to link its technology to Cisco’s Spark cloud collaboration program.

The team created a product through which a chat bot pulls data from Scanalytics’ application programming interface in real time, and communicates it to a building’s occupants via Spark. Among the potential uses was sending a reminder to employees to get up and move during the work day, and to inform building maintenance staff whether a bathroom needs cleaning based on usage.

“We spend a majority of our lives indoors and these environments have a huge impact on everything from business efficiencies and productivity to our overall wellness,” Scanlin said. “Physical environments need to be properly equipped to capture, store and access information on how we interact with them, so they can operate like an autonomous nervous system and adjust themselves accordingly.”

Milwaukee-based startup Scanalytics Inc. has earned a top award from technology giant Cisco in an IoT for Business development competition.

Joe Scanlin and Matt McCoy founded Milwaukee startup Scanalytics.

Scanalytics, which developed smart flooring technology, earned a first place in the Best Smart Building technology category in the contest, which was held this month at Viva Technology 2017 in Paris. More than 5,000 startups and 68,000 people attended Viva Technology.

Scanalytics has developed a sensor-based engagement and analytics platform that monitors human behavior through foot traffic and predictive analytics. Among the uses the company has tested are retail product sales, in which a salesperson could be alerted if a customer is standing near a product, and business conferences, in which organizers can track booth traffic. The company deployed sensors to more than 100 clients globally in 2016.

Cisco and Scanalytics have now collaborated to create a new use for the smart flooring technology. Joe Scanlin, chief executive officer of Scanalytics, and Petr Bambasek, director of product, worked with Cisco engineers to link its technology to Cisco’s Spark cloud collaboration program.

The team created a product through which a chat bot pulls data from Scanalytics’ application programming interface in real time, and communicates it to a building’s occupants via Spark. Among the potential uses was sending a reminder to employees to get up and move during the work day, and to inform building maintenance staff whether a bathroom needs cleaning based on usage.

“We spend a majority of our lives indoors and these environments have a huge impact on everything from business efficiencies and productivity to our overall wellness,” Scanlin said. “Physical environments need to be properly equipped to capture, store and access information on how we interact with them, so they can operate like an autonomous nervous system and adjust themselves accordingly.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm