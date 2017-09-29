New inventor conference to be held in Pewaukee

SCORE Southeast Wisconsin event to cover innovation and startup topics

September 29, 2017, 11:49 AM

SCORE Southeast Wisconsin will host a new conference for Milwaukee-area inventors in Pewaukee next month.

“Inventing Our Way to Wisconsin’s Future” will offer a full day of programming and instruction for those who want to make their ideas a reality, the organization says.

Among the topics covered will be: assessing the market, protecting intellectual property, creating a business plan and obtaining financing.

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, will moderate a panel discussion with Wisconsin inventors Liz Eversoll of Meeper Technology; Matt Younkle of Cardigan, TurboTap and Murfie.com; and Dustin Herte of Blue Line Battery.

Dr. Christal Sheppard, director of the Midwest Regional U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, will give an update on the intellectual property space.

“Invention today is not just about the high-profile technology we see featured every day in the media,” said Earl Humphrey, conference director and mentor at SCORE Southeast Wisconsin. “There’s a lot of innovation happening in Wisconsin in manufacturing, agriculture, education and consumer product development. This SCORE event targets the inventors with all types of products and services – men and women who have an idea, but need guidance on how to take the next step.”

SCORE Southeast Wisconsin offers free or low-cost counseling and education to small businesses via volunteer executives and entrepreneurs, training sessions, business templates and online resources.

The event will be held Oct. 19 at the Country Springs Hotel and Conference Center, 2810 Golf Road in Pewaukee. More information is available on SCORE’s site.

