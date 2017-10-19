Milwaukee ranks 33rd of 40 in Kauffman Index of Growth Entrepreneurship

Wisconsin ranks 23rd among 25 largest states

by

October 19, 2017, 11:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/milwaukee-ranks-33rd-of-40-in-kauffman-index-of-growth-entrepreneurship/

When it comes to entrepreneurship activity rankings, Milwaukee and Wisconsin continue to struggle.

The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation today released its annual Index of Growth Entrepreneurship and the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, as well as the state, again ranked poorly compared to their peers. The index uses Business Dynamics Statistics and Inc. 500/5000 data to measure the rate of startup growth, the share of scaleups and high-growth company density to rank regions and states.

The Milwaukee area was stacked up against the 40 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. It ranked 33rd in growth entrepreneurship, or entrepreneurial business growth, down from 26th in 2016. Milwaukee was 39th in startup activity, or new venture creation, and 22nd in Main Street entrepreneurship, or established small business activity.

The report also measured Milwaukee’s rate of startup growth through 2014. Milwaukee’s rate of startup growth – the average growth in employment of the group five years after founding – was 33.2 percent in 2014, down significantly from 64.5 percent in 2013.

Milwaukee’s scaleups, or firms that grew to 50 people by their 10th anniversary, made up about 1.9 percent of all employer firms 10 years or younger from 2012 to 2014.

Kauffman also analyzed the region’s density of high-growth companies, or private firms with at least $2 million in annual revenue that achieve three years of annual revenue growth, normalized by total business population. Milwaukee had 62.8 high-growth companies per 100,000 employers in 2016, up from 48 in 2015, after falling from 92.3 in 2014.

Statewide, Wisconsin was ranked 23rd among the 25 “large” states in growth entrepreneurship, the same as its 2016 ranking. The greatest entrepreneurial growth activity in the large states was in Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts and Texas.

In new startup creation, Wisconsin came in last place among the large states, also flat from last year.

In Main Street entrepreneurship, Wisconsin improved its ranking from third to second.

In 2013, Wisconsin’s rate of startup growth was at 53 percent, but in 2014, it fell to 50.8 percent.

Wisconsin’s scaleups made up about 1.4 percent of all employer firms 10 years or younger from 2012 to 2014.

Wisconsin’s high-growth company density was 39.9 high-growth firms per 100,000 employer businesses in 2016, up from 37.9 in 2015, after failling from 54.3 in 2014.

When it comes to entrepreneurship activity rankings, Milwaukee and Wisconsin continue to struggle.

The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation today released its annual Index of Growth Entrepreneurship and the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, as well as the state, again ranked poorly compared to their peers. The index uses Business Dynamics Statistics and Inc. 500/5000 data to measure the rate of startup growth, the share of scaleups and high-growth company density to rank regions and states.

The Milwaukee area was stacked up against the 40 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. It ranked 33rd in growth entrepreneurship, or entrepreneurial business growth, down from 26th in 2016. Milwaukee was 39th in startup activity, or new venture creation, and 22nd in Main Street entrepreneurship, or established small business activity.

The report also measured Milwaukee’s rate of startup growth through 2014. Milwaukee’s rate of startup growth – the average growth in employment of the group five years after founding – was 33.2 percent in 2014, down significantly from 64.5 percent in 2013.

Milwaukee’s scaleups, or firms that grew to 50 people by their 10th anniversary, made up about 1.9 percent of all employer firms 10 years or younger from 2012 to 2014.

Kauffman also analyzed the region’s density of high-growth companies, or private firms with at least $2 million in annual revenue that achieve three years of annual revenue growth, normalized by total business population. Milwaukee had 62.8 high-growth companies per 100,000 employers in 2016, up from 48 in 2015, after falling from 92.3 in 2014.

Statewide, Wisconsin was ranked 23rd among the 25 “large” states in growth entrepreneurship, the same as its 2016 ranking. The greatest entrepreneurial growth activity in the large states was in Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts and Texas.

In new startup creation, Wisconsin came in last place among the large states, also flat from last year.

In Main Street entrepreneurship, Wisconsin improved its ranking from third to second.

In 2013, Wisconsin’s rate of startup growth was at 53 percent, but in 2014, it fell to 50.8 percent.

Wisconsin’s scaleups made up about 1.4 percent of all employer firms 10 years or younger from 2012 to 2014.

Wisconsin’s high-growth company density was 39.9 high-growth firms per 100,000 employer businesses in 2016, up from 37.9 in 2015, after failling from 54.3 in 2014.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

Cyber Security for Small Businesses: BBB WI Presentation
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

10/19/20175:00 pm-6:00 pm

Benjamin Franklin Awards Celebration
Milwaukee Public Library – Central Branch

10/19/20175:30 pm

IBAW hosts Political Panel Discussion
Wisconsin Club

10/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

USO Wisconsin Gala
Miller Park

10/21/20176:00 pm-10:00 pm