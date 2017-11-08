gener8tor teams up with Microsoft

First class of gBETA Northeast Wisconsin has started

by

November 08, 2017, 12:04 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/gener8tor-teams-up-with-microsoft/

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor has partnered with Microsoft Corp. and several colleges to offer its gBETA program in northeastern Wisconsin, with the aim of boosting entrepreneurship in the region.

gener8tor employees and gBeta participants at a Pitch Night at the Irontek space in Beloit.

The partnership includes the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Business Success Center, Fox Valley Technical College’s Venture Center, WiSys, UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business, the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp.

gBETA Northeast Wisconsin’s first cohort began in late October and the five participating companies, which gener8tor declined to name, will graduate in December.

Five companies will be selected for each cohort of the program, which will be offered twice per year. Participants must have roots in the region, but can be from any industry. They will receive mentorship, coaching, and connections to the gener8tor customer, partner and investor network. The free program is being sponsored by the Microsoft-led group.

gener8tor’s eponymous seed accelerator program accepts just five companies per year, and invests $20,000 in each in return for an equity stake. It receives hundreds of applications from across the country each time it is offered.

Since there are many companies in Wisconsin that are not able to participate in the seed accelerator, gener8tor offers gBETA, which helps fledgling businesses with local roots become competitive for angel financing or accelerators. In May, gener8tor launched gALPHA, an even earlier stage program to foster entrepreneurship by helping innovative people explore ideas.

“Emerging companies need more than just a great idea to take off. They need great coaching, a strong network of partners, and financial investors,” said Brad Smith, president of Microsoft. “gBETA’s accelerator program gives startups the boost they need to be successful, ultimately creating more jobs in northeast Wisconsin.”

“Northeast Wisconsin has all of the raw materials needed to build a high growth startup ecosystem. We are excited to work with this broad and diverse coalition to support entrepreneurs in northeast Wisconsin,” said Maggie Brickerman, managing director of gBETA.

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor has partnered with Microsoft Corp. and several colleges to offer its gBETA program in northeastern Wisconsin, with the aim of boosting entrepreneurship in the region.

gener8tor employees and gBeta participants at a Pitch Night at the Irontek space in Beloit.

The partnership includes the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Business Success Center, Fox Valley Technical College’s Venture Center, WiSys, UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business, the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp.

gBETA Northeast Wisconsin’s first cohort began in late October and the five participating companies, which gener8tor declined to name, will graduate in December.

Five companies will be selected for each cohort of the program, which will be offered twice per year. Participants must have roots in the region, but can be from any industry. They will receive mentorship, coaching, and connections to the gener8tor customer, partner and investor network. The free program is being sponsored by the Microsoft-led group.

gener8tor’s eponymous seed accelerator program accepts just five companies per year, and invests $20,000 in each in return for an equity stake. It receives hundreds of applications from across the country each time it is offered.

Since there are many companies in Wisconsin that are not able to participate in the seed accelerator, gener8tor offers gBETA, which helps fledgling businesses with local roots become competitive for angel financing or accelerators. In May, gener8tor launched gALPHA, an even earlier stage program to foster entrepreneurship by helping innovative people explore ideas.

“Emerging companies need more than just a great idea to take off. They need great coaching, a strong network of partners, and financial investors,” said Brad Smith, president of Microsoft. “gBETA’s accelerator program gives startups the boost they need to be successful, ultimately creating more jobs in northeast Wisconsin.”

“Northeast Wisconsin has all of the raw materials needed to build a high growth startup ecosystem. We are excited to work with this broad and diverse coalition to support entrepreneurs in northeast Wisconsin,” said Maggie Brickerman, managing director of gBETA.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

A Noteworthy Evening
The Legend at Brandybrook

11/11/20176:00 pm-10:30 pm