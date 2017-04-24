gener8tor and WMC to host manufacturing conference

Startups to make pitches to corporations

by

April 24, 2017, 1:52 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/gener8tor-and-wmc-to-host-manufacturing-conference/

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor has announced it will partner with statewide chamber Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce to host an OnRamp Manufacturing Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Miller Park.

Kurt Bauer

Bauer

More than 200 startups are expected to apply for one-on-one meetings with about 20 manufacturing corporations at the event. More than 500 venture capital, corporate and startup community members are expected to attend.

The event will offer a “conference track” with keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats and product demonstrations on the state of manufacturing, smart manufacturing, perspectives on corporate venturing in manufacturing, changes in the manufacturing workforce, additive manufacturing, the industrial Internet of Things, innovations in supply chain and big data; as well as a Startup Track with curated, one-on-one pitch sessions among startups and corporate venture capital and innovation executives about customer relationships, strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

“Manufacturing is critical to Wisconsin’s economy, but the industry is vastly different than years ago. A dark and dirty shop floor has been replaced by bright lights, robotics and innovative new technologies. Mixed with the improving business climate and an ever-expanding startup community, now is the time for meaningful investment. We are excited to partner with gener8tor for OnRamp because not only is manufacturing a part of Wisconsin’s heritage, it is an essential part of our state’s future,” said Kurt Bauer, president and chief executive officer at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

“gener8tor is privileged to work with Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce to highlight the best-in-class manufacturers in Wisconsin and around the region, and to commingle them with leading startups and venture capitalists from across the country. We hope the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference in Milwaukee will highlight the region’s role as a market leader in manufacturing,” said Joe Kirgues, gener8tor co-founder.

The event will be held Sept. 6 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $350 to $3,500. More information is available at onrampmanufacturingconference.com.

