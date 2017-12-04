gBeta has expanded to Detroit

gener8tor program wrapping up first cohort this week

by

December 04, 2017, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/gbeta-has-expanded-to-detroit/

gener8tor announced its gBeta program has expanded to Detroit and the city’s first cohort of entrepreneurs will finish the program Dec. 7.

gener8tor employees and gBeta participants at a Pitch Night at the Irontek space in Beloit.

Seven local startups were selected for gBeta Detroit, and began the program Oct. 19 at Detroit entrepreneurship hub TechTown. They will present their companies at a LiveBeta event on Thursday, with mentors, investors and others in the startup industry in attendance.

Stella Safari has been hired as director of gBeta Detroit. She is chief executive officer of entrepreneurship nonprofit Startup Effect, and previously was a director at co-working space Ponyride, director of operations at furniture startup Floyd, and an analyst at Invest Detroit. Safari holds a bachelor’s in women’s studies, math and social science from Dartmouth College.

gBeta is a free seven-week accelerator for early stage companies with ties to that city. Through the program, entrepreneurs have access to the gener8tor network of entrepreneurs and investors, a formal relationship with two to three mentors, coaching and mentorship from gener8tor employees, office space and more than $1 million in deals and perks from partner companies. The gBeta program does not take an equity stake in the participating startups.

Gener8tor also has gBeta programs in Milwaukee, Madison, Minneapolis, Beloit and northeast Wisconsin. gBeta Detroit will be held three times per year, accepting five to seven companies each time.

The startups that completed the first edition of gBeta Detroit are:

  • Block x Block, an online retailer selling mini local art in custom boxes, with 5 to 10 percent of proceeds benefitting citizen-led projects to improve neighborhood blocks.
  • Bogobrush, which makes sustainable toothbrushes and stands, and donates toothbrushes to low-cost health clinics in the upper Midwest through a buy one-give one program.
  • Cellular EMT, an on-demand smartphone repair provider that comes to the customer.
  • DaO, a maker of natural hair products for any type of hair.
  • Detroit|Ento, an insect-based protein food manufacturer.
  • Squish&Scrub, a pet health and grooming product innovator which has developed a self-cleaning, reusable scrub brush.
  • The Lip Bar, which has created vegan, cruelty-free lip colors at a lower price point.

gener8tor announced its gBeta program has expanded to Detroit and the city’s first cohort of entrepreneurs will finish the program Dec. 7.

gener8tor employees and gBeta participants at a Pitch Night at the Irontek space in Beloit.

Seven local startups were selected for gBeta Detroit, and began the program Oct. 19 at Detroit entrepreneurship hub TechTown. They will present their companies at a LiveBeta event on Thursday, with mentors, investors and others in the startup industry in attendance.

Stella Safari has been hired as director of gBeta Detroit. She is chief executive officer of entrepreneurship nonprofit Startup Effect, and previously was a director at co-working space Ponyride, director of operations at furniture startup Floyd, and an analyst at Invest Detroit. Safari holds a bachelor’s in women’s studies, math and social science from Dartmouth College.

gBeta is a free seven-week accelerator for early stage companies with ties to that city. Through the program, entrepreneurs have access to the gener8tor network of entrepreneurs and investors, a formal relationship with two to three mentors, coaching and mentorship from gener8tor employees, office space and more than $1 million in deals and perks from partner companies. The gBeta program does not take an equity stake in the participating startups.

Gener8tor also has gBeta programs in Milwaukee, Madison, Minneapolis, Beloit and northeast Wisconsin. gBeta Detroit will be held three times per year, accepting five to seven companies each time.

The startups that completed the first edition of gBeta Detroit are:

  • Block x Block, an online retailer selling mini local art in custom boxes, with 5 to 10 percent of proceeds benefitting citizen-led projects to improve neighborhood blocks.
  • Bogobrush, which makes sustainable toothbrushes and stands, and donates toothbrushes to low-cost health clinics in the upper Midwest through a buy one-give one program.
  • Cellular EMT, an on-demand smartphone repair provider that comes to the customer.
  • DaO, a maker of natural hair products for any type of hair.
  • Detroit|Ento, an insect-based protein food manufacturer.
  • Squish&Scrub, a pet health and grooming product innovator which has developed a self-cleaning, reusable scrub brush.
  • The Lip Bar, which has created vegan, cruelty-free lip colors at a lower price point.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support the Republicans' federal tax cut plans?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am