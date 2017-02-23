Former Johnson Controls VP launches compliance company

Informed360 streamlines performance analysis

by

February 23, 2017, 1:03 PM

Brian Beeghly, former vice president of ethics and compliance at Johnson Controls International plc, has formed a new company to assist compliance professionals in measuring the effectiveness of corporate ethics programs.

The Shorewood-based company, called Informed360 LLC, was established in January. Beeghly and co-founder Andrew Neblett are working with British developer Blackcat Technology Solutions to build the cloud-based software platform, which will aggregate data from whistleblower hotlines, case management systems, policy systems and other compliance measurement tools.

The company today is completing a $350,000 seed funding round. There are six investors in the company, including The Ethisphere Institute, which sets corporate ethics standards and annually ranks the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“We looked out across the marketplace and we felt that there wasn’t a solution that was meeting the needs of the compliance professionals,” Beeghly said. “There’s a lot of different systems that are out there, but there really isn’t a single system that is built around the core elements of a compliance program, and that has an intuitive interface for the compliance professional herself.”

Informed360’s founders have gotten corporate interest from Fortune 500 companies and currently are seeking out strategic partners to be early adopters of the technology. Beeghly expects the beta version of the platform will roll out in mid-summer.

