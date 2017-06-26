Alto-Shaam Vector Multi-Cook Oven

From Concept to Completion

by

June 26, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/alto-shaam-vector-multi-cook-oven/

There are times when having more than one oven sounds like a good idea, but whether in a personal kitchen or a restaurant, space is a precious commodity. A new product from Menomonee Falls-based Alto-Shaam Inc., the Vector Multi-Cook Oven, offers professionals the flexibility of up to four ovens in a 21-inch footprint. Getting the product to market in just nine months required a heavy lift from engineering and manufacturing teams operating on a compressed timeline to take full advantage of industry tradeshows. Steve Maahs, president and chief operating officer, turned to Bill Stenglis, an Alto-Shaam board member and retired president of Unified Brands, to lead the effort.

September 2016: Alto-Shaam begins discussions with Dallas-based Appliance Innovation Inc., a design engineering firm that had developed prototypes of what would become the Vector ovens. The product uses structured air technology to direct heat and airflow for a faster cooking process and a more even bake. “This was true innovation,” Stenglis said.

November 2016: The two companies put together a non-binding agreement that gave Alto-Shaam until Jan. 20, 2017 to pull the trigger. Looming on the horizon was The North American Foodservice Equipment Manufacturers Show in February. The show is held every two years.

January 2017: Alto-Shaam acquires the technology from Appliance Innovation. Stenglis’ role shifts from board member leading an acquisition to acting product manager. Alto-Shaam engineer Brad Lynn and a team travel to Dallas to build units and develop knowledge for production. Project engineers begin commercialization work, conducting reliability testing and refining the product.

February: Alto-Shaam unveils prototypes of the Vector ovens at The NAFEM Show, taking advantage of one of the industry’s biggest platforms. “It gives us the ability to have a big megaphone,” Stenglis said. Testing and production planning continue in Menomonee Falls. The manufacturing team brings in materials to produce 40 prototypes, while establishing work instructions, best practices and quality checks. Feedback from the shop floor contributes to design improvements.

March through May: The Vector ovens are recognized with a Kitchen Innovations Award from the National Restaurant Association. Work continues on preparing for production. Chris Novak, Alto-Shaam project engineer, pointed out having motors and heating elements isn’t something new, but combining four units in one presents additional challenges. “When you start putting it together in new ways, the interactions are where things fail,” he said, stressing the need for reliability testing. Alto-Shaam unveils half-size production units at the National Restaurant Association show in May and begins taking orders, less than nine months after first being introduced to the technology.

There are times when having more than one oven sounds like a good idea, but whether in a personal kitchen or a restaurant, space is a precious commodity. A new product from Menomonee Falls-based Alto-Shaam Inc., the Vector Multi-Cook Oven, offers professionals the flexibility of up to four ovens in a 21-inch footprint. Getting the product to market in just nine months required a heavy lift from engineering and manufacturing teams operating on a compressed timeline to take full advantage of industry tradeshows. Steve Maahs, president and chief operating officer, turned to Bill Stenglis, an Alto-Shaam board member and retired president of Unified Brands, to lead the effort.

September 2016: Alto-Shaam begins discussions with Dallas-based Appliance Innovation Inc., a design engineering firm that had developed prototypes of what would become the Vector ovens. The product uses structured air technology to direct heat and airflow for a faster cooking process and a more even bake. “This was true innovation,” Stenglis said.

November 2016: The two companies put together a non-binding agreement that gave Alto-Shaam until Jan. 20, 2017 to pull the trigger. Looming on the horizon was The North American Foodservice Equipment Manufacturers Show in February. The show is held every two years.

January 2017: Alto-Shaam acquires the technology from Appliance Innovation. Stenglis’ role shifts from board member leading an acquisition to acting product manager. Alto-Shaam engineer Brad Lynn and a team travel to Dallas to build units and develop knowledge for production. Project engineers begin commercialization work, conducting reliability testing and refining the product.

February: Alto-Shaam unveils prototypes of the Vector ovens at The NAFEM Show, taking advantage of one of the industry’s biggest platforms. “It gives us the ability to have a big megaphone,” Stenglis said. Testing and production planning continue in Menomonee Falls. The manufacturing team brings in materials to produce 40 prototypes, while establishing work instructions, best practices and quality checks. Feedback from the shop floor contributes to design improvements.

March through May: The Vector ovens are recognized with a Kitchen Innovations Award from the National Restaurant Association. Work continues on preparing for production. Chris Novak, Alto-Shaam project engineer, pointed out having motors and heating elements isn’t something new, but combining four units in one presents additional challenges. “When you start putting it together in new ways, the interactions are where things fail,” he said, stressing the need for reliability testing. Alto-Shaam unveils half-size production units at the National Restaurant Association show in May and begins taking orders, less than nine months after first being introduced to the technology.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm