A.O. Smith seeks water startups for second BREW challenge

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. is again seeking freshwater entrepreneurs and startups to support as part of a global technology challenge through The Water Council’s BREW Corporate program.

The challenge from A.O. Smith, a water heater manufacturer, was announced Tuesday during the opening of the 10th annual Water Leaders Summit in Milwaukee. About 200 people have convened this week for the two-day summit focused on water security.

It’s the second year A. O. Smith and The Water Council have sponsored the BREW Corporate Technology Challenge. In 2016, the challenge yielded about 20 proposals from water technology companies around the world. Cincinnati-based SofTap Water Inc. won that challenge with its water-softening technology.

Companies selected to participate in the program will receive a minimum investment of $50,000 from A.O. Smith, tuition to participate in The Water Council’s 12-month accelerator program, a suite in the Global Water Center for up to 12 months, additional training through The Water Council and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Institute for Water Business, and mentorship from A.O. Smith staff.

A.O. Smith is seeking technologies in the following areas:

High-efficiency water treatment technologies to remove contaminants such as trace heavy metals or microbiological materials from drinking water, as well as to improve water aesthetic characteristics including taste, odor and scale formation.

High-efficiency, low-emission water heating technologies – most notably durable surface finish concepts, as well as components or systems that prolong the life of a water heater.

Cost-effective sensor technologies for continuous or semi-continuous monitoring of trace level contaminants including heavy metals, bacteria and viruses, as well as other water quality indicators including hardness, total organic carbon and pH.

Innovative technologies to sense and deliver information for residential and light commercial water applications, as well as deliver extended battery life, reduced overall energy consumption, and predictive analytics. Security technologies to protect users’ privacy and manufacturers’ intellectual property.

Interested entrepreneurs and startups should apply online by June 30. Applications will be reviewed by A.O. Smith personnel, The Water Council senior staff and subject matter experts. For more information, visit www.brewcorporate.com.