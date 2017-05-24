A.O. Smith seeks water startups for second BREW challenge

Company partnering with The Water Council

by

May 24, 2017, 11:10 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/innovation/a-o-smith-seeks-water-startups-for-second-brew-challenge/

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. is again seeking freshwater entrepreneurs and startups to support as part of a global technology challenge through The Water Council’s BREW Corporate program.

The challenge from A.O. Smith, a water heater manufacturer, was announced Tuesday during the opening of the 10th annual Water Leaders Summit in Milwaukee. About 200 people have convened this week for the two-day summit focused on water security.

The Global Water Center building in Walker’s Point.

It’s the second year A. O. Smith and The Water Council have sponsored the BREW Corporate Technology Challenge. In 2016, the challenge yielded about 20 proposals from water technology companies around the world. Cincinnati-based SofTap Water Inc. won that challenge with its water-softening technology.

Companies selected to participate in the program will receive a minimum investment of $50,000 from A.O. Smith, tuition to participate in The Water Council’s 12-month accelerator program, a suite in the Global Water Center for up to 12 months, additional training through The Water Council and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Institute for Water Business, and mentorship from A.O. Smith staff.

A.O. Smith is seeking technologies in the following areas:

  • High-efficiency water treatment technologies to remove contaminants such as trace heavy metals or microbiological materials from drinking water, as well as to improve water aesthetic characteristics including taste, odor and scale formation.
  • High-efficiency, low-emission water heating technologies – most notably durable surface finish concepts, as well as components or systems that prolong the life of a water heater.
  • Cost-effective sensor technologies for continuous or semi-continuous monitoring of trace level contaminants including heavy metals, bacteria and viruses, as well as other water quality indicators including hardness, total organic carbon and pH.
  • Innovative technologies to sense and deliver information for residential and light commercial water applications, as well as deliver extended battery life, reduced overall energy consumption, and predictive analytics. Security technologies to protect users’ privacy and manufacturers’ intellectual property.

Interested entrepreneurs and startups should apply online by June 30. Applications will be reviewed by A.O. Smith personnel, The Water Council senior staff and subject matter experts. For more information, visit www.brewcorporate.com.

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. is again seeking freshwater entrepreneurs and startups to support as part of a global technology challenge through The Water Council’s BREW Corporate program.

The challenge from A.O. Smith, a water heater manufacturer, was announced Tuesday during the opening of the 10th annual Water Leaders Summit in Milwaukee. About 200 people have convened this week for the two-day summit focused on water security.

The Global Water Center building in Walker’s Point.

It’s the second year A. O. Smith and The Water Council have sponsored the BREW Corporate Technology Challenge. In 2016, the challenge yielded about 20 proposals from water technology companies around the world. Cincinnati-based SofTap Water Inc. won that challenge with its water-softening technology.

Companies selected to participate in the program will receive a minimum investment of $50,000 from A.O. Smith, tuition to participate in The Water Council’s 12-month accelerator program, a suite in the Global Water Center for up to 12 months, additional training through The Water Council and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Institute for Water Business, and mentorship from A.O. Smith staff.

A.O. Smith is seeking technologies in the following areas:

  • High-efficiency water treatment technologies to remove contaminants such as trace heavy metals or microbiological materials from drinking water, as well as to improve water aesthetic characteristics including taste, odor and scale formation.
  • High-efficiency, low-emission water heating technologies – most notably durable surface finish concepts, as well as components or systems that prolong the life of a water heater.
  • Cost-effective sensor technologies for continuous or semi-continuous monitoring of trace level contaminants including heavy metals, bacteria and viruses, as well as other water quality indicators including hardness, total organic carbon and pH.
  • Innovative technologies to sense and deliver information for residential and light commercial water applications, as well as deliver extended battery life, reduced overall energy consumption, and predictive analytics. Security technologies to protect users’ privacy and manufacturers’ intellectual property.

Interested entrepreneurs and startups should apply online by June 30. Applications will be reviewed by A.O. Smith personnel, The Water Council senior staff and subject matter experts. For more information, visit www.brewcorporate.com.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think will Fiserv decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Distinguished Lecture Series: Rocky Marcoux
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/24/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm