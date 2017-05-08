Wisconsin in top 10 of Chief Executive magazine’s best states for business

Ranking based on CEO survey

by

May 08, 2017, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/wisconsin-in-top-10-of-chief-executive-magazines-best-states-for-business/

Wisconsin ranks as the 10th best state for business in the annual rankings by Chief Executive magazine.

The rankings are based on the results of a survey of hundreds of CEOs.

Economic indicators

The top 10 states for business, according to the survey are:

1. Texas
2. Florida
3. North Carolina
4. South Carolina
5. Indiana
6. Nevada
7. Tennessee
8. Georgia
9. Arizona
10. Wisconsin

Wisconsin has climbed the list to No. 10 this year from No. 41 in 2010, to No. 24 in 2011, to No. 20 in 2012, to No. 17 in 2013, to No. 14 in 2014, to No. 12 in 2015, and to No. 11 last year.

Gov. Scott Walker touted the survey results.

Governor Scott Walker

Governor Scott Walker

“We have worked hard to get Wisconsin out of the worst states for business and into the top 10 best states in the country,” he said in a news release. “We did it by cutting taxes, putting the power back in the hands of Wisconsin workers, and enacting common sense conservative reforms. At a time when Wisconsin is joining the best states for business, we cannot afford to go backward by increasing taxes on Wisconsin families. We want Wisconsin to stay inside the top 10 best states for business.”

Illinois (48), New York (49) and California (50) were ranked as the worst states for business by the CEOs surveyed.

Other Midwest states in the rankings: Ohio (11), Iowa (14), Michigan (36), Minnesota (38).

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin ranks as the 10th best state for business in the annual rankings by Chief Executive magazine.

The rankings are based on the results of a survey of hundreds of CEOs.

Economic indicators

The top 10 states for business, according to the survey are:

1. Texas
2. Florida
3. North Carolina
4. South Carolina
5. Indiana
6. Nevada
7. Tennessee
8. Georgia
9. Arizona
10. Wisconsin

Wisconsin has climbed the list to No. 10 this year from No. 41 in 2010, to No. 24 in 2011, to No. 20 in 2012, to No. 17 in 2013, to No. 14 in 2014, to No. 12 in 2015, and to No. 11 last year.

Gov. Scott Walker touted the survey results.

Governor Scott Walker

Governor Scott Walker

“We have worked hard to get Wisconsin out of the worst states for business and into the top 10 best states in the country,” he said in a news release. “We did it by cutting taxes, putting the power back in the hands of Wisconsin workers, and enacting common sense conservative reforms. At a time when Wisconsin is joining the best states for business, we cannot afford to go backward by increasing taxes on Wisconsin families. We want Wisconsin to stay inside the top 10 best states for business.”

Illinois (48), New York (49) and California (50) were ranked as the worst states for business by the CEOs surveyed.

Other Midwest states in the rankings: Ohio (11), Iowa (14), Michigan (36), Minnesota (38).

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am