White House to stream Trump’s Kenosha remarks

President to sign executive order at Snap-on

April 18, 2017, 12:36 PM

President Donald Trump’s visit to the Kenosha headquarters of Snap-on Inc. will feature a tour of the facility, a roughly 30-minute speech and the signing of an executive order.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing for Milwaukee. Glenn Thrush/New York Times

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing for Milwaukee. (Glenn Thrush/New York Times)

Trump’s remarks are scheduled for 2:20 p.m. and will be streamed via the White House website.

The executive order is focused on strengthening Buy American and Hire American regulations. It calls for the departments of Labor, Justice, Homeland Security and State to take actions to protect U.S. workers; changing the awarding of H1B visas to increase the emphasis on skilled workers; conducting a government-wide review of potential Buy American loopholes; and limiting Buy American waivers in federal contracts.

Trump is expected to be joined by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is traveling internationally and will not be at the event.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin called Trump’s executive order “a step forward” but added “Wisconsin workers can’t wait for studies and reports – we need real action now.”

She encouraged Trump to support her Buy American reforms and push for legislative action.

“I am also renewing my call for President Trump to suspend all Buy American waivers for foreign firms. The promises that have been made to our workers must be kept, and I stand ready to work with President Trump and take action that respects Made in Wisconsin hard work with real reforms and results,” Baldwin said.

