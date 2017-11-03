WEDC board to vote Wednesday on staff review of Foxconn deal, not contract

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board is expected to vote Wednesday on the staff review that forms the basis of Foxconn’s tax incentive contract with the state, spokesman Mark Maley said in an email.

The agency posted the agenda for the meeting to its website this week. The document doesn’t include any reference to Foxconn or the electronic and information technology manufacturing zone program being used to award the company $2.85 billion in refundable tax credits. However, it does include a closed session in connection with the awards committee.

WEDC’s board has received updates on the Foxconn negotiations from Mark Hogan, WEDC chief executive officer, during closed sessions at its last two meetings. Hogan has said publicly the agency and Foxconn were not concerned about the amount of time it was taking to finalize the staff review or contract.

But nearly two months have passed since Gov. Scott Walker signed the Foxconn bill and critics of the project have used that time to argue there should be more public scrutiny of the contract before it is finalized. State Sen. Tim Carpenter, a Milwaukee Democrat and WEDC board member, has been among the most vocal, “formally requesting” to see the Foxconn contract before it is approved.

For other WEDC awards, the board generally approves the staff review and then the agency executes a formal contract with the company. The Wisconsin State Journal reported this week that Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, both said the board should be able to review the contract.

Maley said WEDC would continue to use its normal procedures when asked if Vos and Fitzgerald would change the agency’s position.

“The Foxconn contract will continue to go through the same procedures and practices WEDC has established for all of its awards, which means the board will vote on the staff review,” Maley said. “It is important to note the staff review provided to the board for their approval will include detailed information about the key elements of the contract, including, but not limited to, job creation and capital investment requirements; the related tax incentives; the conditions for clawbacks; and the reporting and monitoring requirements.”

The Foxconn project has also become the source of partisan divides, with polls showing large gaps in views of the project between Republicans and Democrats. New Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, took the step this week of removing Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, from the WEDC board and replacing him with Rep. Dana Wachs, an Eau Claire Democrat and candidate for governor.

Maley said the change shouldn’t impact the board’s ability to vote on the staff review next week.