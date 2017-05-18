Wauwatosa halts restaurant proposal at Mayfair Mall pending mall master plan

A plan to add two standalone first-to-Wisconsin restaurants at the southwest corner of the Mayfair Mall property in Wauwatosa has been put on hold until a master plan for the mall is created.

On May 8, the city’s plan commission shelved a proposal to demolish a vacant 12-story office tower and replace it with the restaurants, Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant and Seasons 52|Wine Bar & Grill.

Tammy Szudy, principal planner for the city, said with the changing retail market, the city wants to know Mayfair Mall’s long-term intentions.

The city also wants to continue to build density.

“They are talking about taking away our tallest building and replacing it with one-story buildings,” Szudy said. “We just don’t want a missed opportunity from the city’s viewpoint. There are no residential neighbors that would be impacted. We want density, so there will need to be further conversations.”

Brian Randall, an attorney with Friebert, Finerty & St. John, S.C. who represents GGP, the Chicago-based real estate company that owns and operates Mayfair Mall, said he is reviewing options with GGP executives, Mayfair Mall management and the restaurants. Randall said he does not know when the group will bring the matter back to the city.

Szudy said before going into the meeting on May 8, mall management was called and told the city is now looking for new buildings to have a minimum of two-stories.

Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant and Seasons 52|Wine Bar & Grill are not the only new restaurants planned at the mall. Texas de Brazil, announced in March it would make its Wisconsin debut at the former McCormick & Schmick’s building, 2550 N. Mayfair Road, at Mayfair Mall. Renderings for the restaurant show a two-story building.