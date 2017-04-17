Trump to visit Snap-On in Kenosha

President Donald Trump will visit the Kenosha headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-On Inc. on Tuesday, according to BizTimes Milwaukee media partner WISN-TV Channel 12.

WISN reported the White House confirmed the visit would be taking place and said state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, believes House Speaker Paul Ryan and Gov. Scott Walker would be joining the president.

The visit will be Trump’s first visit to Wisconsin since his inauguration. A potential visit to Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. was scrapped because of concerns about protests, although the company said no visit was ever officially set. Harley executives did later go to Washington D.C. to meet to Trump.

Snap-On representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the president’s visit.

The company had $3.43 billion in sales last year and about 70 percent of the company’s revenue came from inside the United States.

Snap-on’s Kenosha facility is used for distribution and corporate purposes. The company has 12 owned or leased manufacturing facilities in the U.S., including one in Milwaukee. The company also has operations in 14 countries around the world, including manufacturing in Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, China, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

The company posted a statement about the visit on its website on Monday. The statement said, in part:

“We view his visit as an encouraging development in highlighting the essential nature of American manufacturing to our nation’s future. Since its founding, Snap-on has been a manufacturer dedicated to making work easier for serious professionals performing the most critical tasks across a range of industries from auto repair to natural resources to aerospace. It’s always an honor when our contributions to society are recognized – especially by the President of the United States.”