Steele Solutions to add 125 jobs with move into former Joy Global facility

Facility vacant since early 2016

by

July 28, 2017, 2:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/steele-solutions-to-add-125-jobs-with-move-into-former-joy-global-facility/

Franklin-based Steele Solutions Inc. is expanding its operations into the former Joy Global facility on West Orchard Street in Milwaukee, near Miller Park.

Joy Global announced in 2015 it would close its Orchard Street facility and move the work to Texas.

The company, which manufactures industrial mezzanines and other steel structures, plans to add 125 jobs as part of the expansion. It will also keep its Franklin headquarters while more than doubling its manufacturing capabilities and increase its available warehouse space.

“Steele Solutions has grown every year since we were founded in 1996, and we expect that growth to continue in the foreseeable future,” said Michael Thelen, Steele Industries chief executive officer. “The new facility will allow us to more efficiently handle the needs of our current customers and position us for future growth in new markets.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project with $596,000 in state income tax credits over three years, contingent on the number of jobs created and capital investment made.

The 200,000-square-foot Orchard Street plant has been vacant since early 2016. Joy, now part of Komatsu Mining, announced in late 2015 it would be closing the facility and moving motor manufacturing to Longview, Texas.

The facility was sold by Joy in December to New York-based Reich Brothers LLC for $4.38 million. Steele Solutions will be leasing the facility.

Franklin-based Steele Solutions Inc. is expanding its operations into the former Joy Global facility on West Orchard Street in Milwaukee, near Miller Park.

Joy Global announced in 2015 it would close its Orchard Street facility and move the work to Texas.

The company, which manufactures industrial mezzanines and other steel structures, plans to add 125 jobs as part of the expansion. It will also keep its Franklin headquarters while more than doubling its manufacturing capabilities and increase its available warehouse space.

“Steele Solutions has grown every year since we were founded in 1996, and we expect that growth to continue in the foreseeable future,” said Michael Thelen, Steele Industries chief executive officer. “The new facility will allow us to more efficiently handle the needs of our current customers and position us for future growth in new markets.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project with $596,000 in state income tax credits over three years, contingent on the number of jobs created and capital investment made.

The 200,000-square-foot Orchard Street plant has been vacant since early 2016. Joy, now part of Komatsu Mining, announced in late 2015 it would be closing the facility and moving motor manufacturing to Longview, Texas.

The facility was sold by Joy in December to New York-based Reich Brothers LLC for $4.38 million. Steele Solutions will be leasing the facility.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm