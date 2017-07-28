Franklin-based Steele Solutions Inc. is expanding its operations into the former Joy Global facility on West Orchard Street in Milwaukee, near Miller Park.

The company, which manufactures industrial mezzanines and other steel structures, plans to add 125 jobs as part of the expansion. It will also keep its Franklin headquarters while more than doubling its manufacturing capabilities and increase its available warehouse space.

“Steele Solutions has grown every year since we were founded in 1996, and we expect that growth to continue in the foreseeable future,” said Michael Thelen, Steele Industries chief executive officer. “The new facility will allow us to more efficiently handle the needs of our current customers and position us for future growth in new markets.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project with $596,000 in state income tax credits over three years, contingent on the number of jobs created and capital investment made.

The 200,000-square-foot Orchard Street plant has been vacant since early 2016. Joy, now part of Komatsu Mining, announced in late 2015 it would be closing the facility and moving motor manufacturing to Longview, Texas.

The facility was sold by Joy in December to New York-based Reich Brothers LLC for $4.38 million. Steele Solutions will be leasing the facility.