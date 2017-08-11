State Senate formally introduces Foxconn bill

Refers it to the Joint Finance Committee

August 11, 2017, 12:58 PM

The state Senate on Thursday formally introduced the Foxconn bill and referred it to the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.

Foxconn products on display at WCTC.

Taiwan-based Foxconn wants to build a $10 billion LCD panel plant in southeastern Wisconsin, that could eventually employ 13,000. Gov. Scott Walker is offering a $3 billion incentive package to the company, which needs approval from the Legislature.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said that the budget, which is more than a month late, should be lawmakers’ priority, while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said the Foxconn bill should take precedence.

But Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, backed off that stance a bit Thursday.

Read more from Wispolitics.com, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

The full Assembly is expected to vote on the Foxconn bill on August 17, with a committee vote planned for Tuesday, according to another Wispolitics.com report.

