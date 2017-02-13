State capital budget includes $5 million for St. Ann Center in Milwaukee

A new state capital budget announced this morning by Gov. Scott Walker will include $5 million for the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care in Milwaukee.

The money is earmarked to help complete the organization’s Bucyrus Campus, which opened in 2015. The $5 million, along with an additional $20 million that has already been secured, will help complete the build out of an Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Unit, an Overnight Care Unit and Childcare Classrooms.

“The St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care provides comprehensive services to support the Milwaukee community and care for our most vulnerable,” Walker said in a statement announcing the budget item. “This capital budget investment helps the Bucyrus Campus continue to grow and develop so St. Ann’s is able to meet the needs of as many people as possible.”

Once work at the Bucyrus Campus is completed, it will be able to accommodate a total of 120 clients.