State capital budget includes $5 million for St. Ann Center in Milwaukee

Money to support completion of nonprofit's Bucyrus Campus

February 13, 2017, 1:56 PM

A new state capital budget announced this morning by Gov. Scott Walker will include $5 million for the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care in Milwaukee.

nursing-home-shutterstock_175551272The money is earmarked to help complete the organization’s Bucyrus Campus, which opened in 2015. The $5 million, along with an additional $20 million that has already been secured, will help complete the build out of an Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Unit, an Overnight Care Unit and Childcare Classrooms.

“The St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care provides comprehensive services to support the Milwaukee community and care for our most vulnerable,” Walker said in a statement announcing the budget item. “This capital budget investment helps the Bucyrus Campus continue to grow and develop so St. Ann’s is able to meet the needs of as many people as possible.”

Once work at the Bucyrus Campus is completed, it will be able to accommodate a total of 120 clients.

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What's in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

