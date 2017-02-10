Settlement would revive Fowler Lake condo project in Oconomowoc

Developers guarantee $20 million value by 2020

by

February 10, 2017, 1:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/settlement-would-revive-fowler-lake-condo-project-in-oconomowoc/

A long-planned condo project in downtown Oconomowoc would receive expedited consideration under a settlement agreement approved by the city’s Common Council this week.

A 2014 rendering of the Fowler Lake Village project.

A 2014 rendering of the Fowler Lake Village project.

The agreement between the city and Fowler Lake Village LLC and Rockwell Development LLC would also settle an ongoing lawsuit filed against the city and common council after the council rejected the proposed 31 unit mixed-use condo project in 2014. The city’s Community Development Authority first signed a memorandum of understanding for the project in 2012.

Oconomowoc is the process of developing the Fowler Lake shoreline, adding a boardwalk, dock and other public works projects. Some of those improvements are for city land where the Fowler Lake Village project was originally slated to go. The agreement would prevent the city from allowing any private development on the land included in the shoreline project.

The agreement also calls for the city to give the developers a city-owned parcel at 121 St. Paul Ave., across the street from the original site of the project. Fowler Lake Village LLC also owns several other parcels along St. Paul and East Pleasant streets.

The agreement establishes the proposed condo project is, in principal, consistent with city zoning and development codes. The building would not exceed the city’s 70-foot height limitation but could include stepped back fifth and sixth floor condominium penthouses.

In addition to the 31 condo units, the original proposal called for eight live/work storefronts and 6,000 square feet of restaurant space. The project would have had an estimated value of $18.7 million.

The agreement says the developers plan to move ahead with a mixed-use project and are now guaranteeing the project will be valued at $20 million by 2020. If the project comes up short, the developers will pay the property taxes on the difference in value. The city would also have to reimburse the developers for property taxes if the value rises above $22 million.

“My clients are pleased that an agreement which benefits all parties involved has been approved and they look forward to working with the city to successfully complete the project,” said Jim Hammes, an attorney for the developers from Cramer, Multhauf and Hammes LLP.

The city will also provide developers with $450,000 in economic development grants for public improvements to support the project.

The settlement calls for a final vote on the development plan within 180 days of the agreement becoming effective.

A long-planned condo project in downtown Oconomowoc would receive expedited consideration under a settlement agreement approved by the city’s Common Council this week.

A 2014 rendering of the Fowler Lake Village project.

A 2014 rendering of the Fowler Lake Village project.

The agreement between the city and Fowler Lake Village LLC and Rockwell Development LLC would also settle an ongoing lawsuit filed against the city and common council after the council rejected the proposed 31 unit mixed-use condo project in 2014. The city’s Community Development Authority first signed a memorandum of understanding for the project in 2012.

Oconomowoc is the process of developing the Fowler Lake shoreline, adding a boardwalk, dock and other public works projects. Some of those improvements are for city land where the Fowler Lake Village project was originally slated to go. The agreement would prevent the city from allowing any private development on the land included in the shoreline project.

The agreement also calls for the city to give the developers a city-owned parcel at 121 St. Paul Ave., across the street from the original site of the project. Fowler Lake Village LLC also owns several other parcels along St. Paul and East Pleasant streets.

The agreement establishes the proposed condo project is, in principal, consistent with city zoning and development codes. The building would not exceed the city’s 70-foot height limitation but could include stepped back fifth and sixth floor condominium penthouses.

In addition to the 31 condo units, the original proposal called for eight live/work storefronts and 6,000 square feet of restaurant space. The project would have had an estimated value of $18.7 million.

The agreement says the developers plan to move ahead with a mixed-use project and are now guaranteeing the project will be valued at $20 million by 2020. If the project comes up short, the developers will pay the property taxes on the difference in value. The city would also have to reimburse the developers for property taxes if the value rises above $22 million.

“My clients are pleased that an agreement which benefits all parties involved has been approved and they look forward to working with the city to successfully complete the project,” said Jim Hammes, an attorney for the developers from Cramer, Multhauf and Hammes LLP.

The city will also provide developers with $450,000 in economic development grants for public improvements to support the project.

The settlement calls for a final vote on the development plan within 180 days of the agreement becoming effective.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm