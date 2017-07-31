Rogers treatment facility permit issue nearing resolution

Delafied plan commission approves conditional use permit

July 31, 2017, 1:54 PM

A Rogers Memorial Hospital residential care facility in Delafield could continue its operations under a city panel’s recommendation, following concerns from neighbors and a review by city officials.

The city’s plan commission recently recommended approval of a conditional use permit for the Oakwood Avenue facility, which the hospital has operated since 2007 as a treatment center for patients with eating disorders.

Rogers Memorial Hospital’s has expanded its services for adolescents in recent years.

Last year, Rogers proposed an expansion at the facility, including the addition of a kitchen, therapy rooms and a greenhouse. The proposed expansion prompted opposition from a few residents in the neighborhood, who raised concerns about traffic and noise at the facility.

Questions were also raised about whether the facility was in compliance with the conditional use permit for the building, which housed a nursing home prior to the hospital acquiring it, according to City Planner Roger Dupler.

That prompted a review of the facility’s operations to update the city’s permit to reflect the actual use of the building.

Currently, the facility has 24 beds and serves both adults and adolescents. The typical patient stay is about 45 days, according to city documents. 

The new proposed conditional use permit would limit the hospital to its current number of beds and set restrictions on visiting hours. A fence will also be erected on the property’s northeast perimeter.

Hospital officials have since said they will not pursue the proposed expansion at this time.

The plan commission last week approved the permit 5-1. It will come before the full City Council on Aug. 21.

Mayor Michele DeYoe said she hopes to see the permit approved, saying it provides a community service. DeYoe said she anticipates two council members could oppose the permit.

“As long as I’ve been involved in the City of Delafield’s political scene, since 2005, I’ve never heard one complaint about anything happening in that facility until recently, and that was only in reaction to them coming to us for the change in the building,” she said. 

Rogers has expanded its services for adolescents in recent years. Earlier this month, it opened a new residential recovery program at its West Allis hospital for adolescents with dual mental health and substance use disorders.

