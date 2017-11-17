Riverwalk, offices and housing envisioned for Harbor District

City, Harbor District Inc. unveil draft water and land use plan

by

November 17, 2017, 1:45 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/riverwalk-offices-and-housing-envisioned-for-harbor-district/

Rendering of proposed uses for the Harbor District.

Older manufacturing and warehouse buildings in Milwaukee’s Harbor could be transitioned into offices and housing while a riverwalk could activate the unused inner harbor, according to a draft water and land use plan for the area released Friday.

The City of Milwaukee and Harbor District, Inc. have been collecting feedback from residents for months on the Harbor District and the Port of Milwaukee to create the plan.

“Many people have come together during this planning process to contribute their ideas and thoughts about the future of the Harbor District,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

“There is wide-ranging agreement that we should preserve the area’s positive elements while bringing new jobs to the district, carrying out environmental and ecological restoration projects, and connecting people to the water.”

Harbor District Inc. is a nonprofit group created by the City of Milwaukee more than two years ago to try to tackle what should be done with the neglected 970-acre area, which has about nine miles of waterfront.

The plan concentrates the heaviest uses on the Jones Island peninsula, where it foresees the continued transition of older manufacturing and warehouse buildings to new uses. Vacant land would also available for modern manufacturing uses.

By adding a riverwalk, the inner harbor will be activated with waterfront recreation and a new park.

“The Harbor District can be a remarkable live-work-play neighborhood,” said Harbor District Inc. executive director Lilith Fowler.

The draft plan and an executive summary can be viewed at www.harbordistrict.org/plan. A public open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the new Mitchell St. Library, 906 W. Mitchell St.

