Report: Harley won’t have to pay part of EPA settlement

DOJ blocking third-party payments in settlements

by

July 19, 2017, 3:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/report-harley-wont-have-to-pay-part-of-epa-settlement/

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. will not have to spend $3 million to reduce air pollution as part of a previously announced settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a Reuters report.

Harley-Davidson headquarters

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

The news agency says “sources briefed on the matter” indicated the U.S. Justice Department would announce this week that it would drop the requirement that the motorcycle maker spend $3 million with the American Lung Association of the Northeast to retrofit or replace wood-burning appliances.

Harley agreed to pay a $12 million civil penalty last year after the EPA accused the company of selling tuners that could allow engines to emit higher amounts of certain air pollutants. Harley was to stop sales of the device, buy back and destroy existing ones and mitigate pollution with the $3 million project.

Reuters pointed out that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month barred legal settlements in federal cases “that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than paying those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases.”

A federal judge will still need to sign off on the revised settlement.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. will not have to spend $3 million to reduce air pollution as part of a previously announced settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a Reuters report.

Harley-Davidson headquarters

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

The news agency says “sources briefed on the matter” indicated the U.S. Justice Department would announce this week that it would drop the requirement that the motorcycle maker spend $3 million with the American Lung Association of the Northeast to retrofit or replace wood-burning appliances.

Harley agreed to pay a $12 million civil penalty last year after the EPA accused the company of selling tuners that could allow engines to emit higher amounts of certain air pollutants. Harley was to stop sales of the device, buy back and destroy existing ones and mitigate pollution with the $3 million project.

Reuters pointed out that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month barred legal settlements in federal cases “that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than paying those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases.”

A federal judge will still need to sign off on the revised settlement.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm