Pleasant Prairie to buy 458 acres from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million

Village plans to develop corporate park at site along I-94

by

February 24, 2017, 6:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/pleasant-prairie-to-buy-458-acres-from-abbott-labs-for-37-5-million/

Nearly a decade after buying 458 acres of land in Pleasant Prairie, Abbott Labs will sell the land to the village, which is planning to develop it into a new corporate park.

Abbott Labs planned to build a research and office campus on the site, but never moved forward with those plans. The land remains undeveloped.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie is planning to purchase 458 acres from Abbott Labs

The Village of Pleasant Prairie is planning to purchase 458 acres from Abbott Labs

The village announced Friday afternoon it plans to purchase the property, located at the northwest corner of County Highway Q and I-94, from a subsidiary of Lake Bluff, Illinois-based Abbott for $37.5 million.

The land, along with an adjacent property owned by the village, will be developed as a corporate park to be named Prairie Highlands, with a focus on manufacturing, office and commercial uses, under a new plan by the village.

Village Administrator Michael Pollocoff said the village has a strong desire to ensure the last remaining developable land along the interstate be reserved for its highest and best use.

“Since 2007, the village has maintained a good relationship with Abbott that has yielded a high-quality site that is ready for development,” Pollocoff said. “Abbott has remained cognizant of the village’s need to maintain economic development efforts for the good of the community and region as a whole.”

The village approached Abbott about purchasing the property and will allocate funds from its current tax incremental district towards the purchase of the land. Plans to retire the TID by 2023 remain in place, returning nearly $770 million to the tax roll, according to the village.

The village is proposing creating a new TID for the project, to enable development of the property.

“The new park will complement existing and planned development in the area,” Pollocoff said. “This site is well suited to support manufacturing, office and commercial uses.”

Over the past decade, Abbott, the village and its partners have worked to prepare Abbott’s 458-acre site and the surrounding corridor for future use and development by improving roadways and expanding interchanges. Those improvements attracted Uline to relocate its corporate headquarters, the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets to expand and additional office and industrial growth, Pollocoff said.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission will consider proposed plans for the project on Monday. The Village Board will consider the plan April 17.

Nearly a decade after buying 458 acres of land in Pleasant Prairie, Abbott Labs will sell the land to the village, which is planning to develop it into a new corporate park.

Abbott Labs planned to build a research and office campus on the site, but never moved forward with those plans. The land remains undeveloped.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie is planning to purchase 458 acres from Abbott Labs

The Village of Pleasant Prairie is planning to purchase 458 acres from Abbott Labs

The village announced Friday afternoon it plans to purchase the property, located at the northwest corner of County Highway Q and I-94, from a subsidiary of Lake Bluff, Illinois-based Abbott for $37.5 million.

The land, along with an adjacent property owned by the village, will be developed as a corporate park to be named Prairie Highlands, with a focus on manufacturing, office and commercial uses, under a new plan by the village.

Village Administrator Michael Pollocoff said the village has a strong desire to ensure the last remaining developable land along the interstate be reserved for its highest and best use.

“Since 2007, the village has maintained a good relationship with Abbott that has yielded a high-quality site that is ready for development,” Pollocoff said. “Abbott has remained cognizant of the village’s need to maintain economic development efforts for the good of the community and region as a whole.”

The village approached Abbott about purchasing the property and will allocate funds from its current tax incremental district towards the purchase of the land. Plans to retire the TID by 2023 remain in place, returning nearly $770 million to the tax roll, according to the village.

The village is proposing creating a new TID for the project, to enable development of the property.

“The new park will complement existing and planned development in the area,” Pollocoff said. “This site is well suited to support manufacturing, office and commercial uses.”

Over the past decade, Abbott, the village and its partners have worked to prepare Abbott’s 458-acre site and the surrounding corridor for future use and development by improving roadways and expanding interchanges. Those improvements attracted Uline to relocate its corporate headquarters, the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets to expand and additional office and industrial growth, Pollocoff said.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission will consider proposed plans for the project on Monday. The Village Board will consider the plan April 17.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am