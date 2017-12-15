The Pleasant Prairie village board could approve the sale of 136.8 acres for $20.7 million to German gummy bear maker Haribo during its meeting Monday.

Haribo of America Manufacturing LLC announced plans earlier this year for a $242 million, 500,000-square-foot production facility in Pleasant Prairie.

The land sale is included on the agenda for the meeting on Monday, but the actual documents related to the sale were not included in the meeting documents. The agenda also includes a certified survey map dividing a large portion of the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park into two lots and two outlots.

Site plans submitted to the state Public Service Commission earlier this year show the first phase of Haribo’s development occurring in the area of a 136.8-acre lot created by the CSM and located just south of Highway C and immediately west of Interstate 94.

Kathy Goessl, Pleasant Prairie finance director, told the village board at its Dec. 4 meeting that the village was expecting $13 million from Haribo for the sale of land by the end of the year. The village will receive the remaining $7.7 million from Haribo once the infrastructure work for the site is complete.

Pleasant Prairie and Haribo officials were not immediately available for comment on the deal.

The village purchased the 458 acres that became the new corporate park from Illinois-based Abbott Labs for $37.5 million.

At one time, Abbott was planning a 14-building corporate campus on the site that could have employed up to 12,000 people.

The Haribo project is being supported by $21 million in tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. To receive all of the credits the company has to create 385 jobs, make $220 million in capital investments, make purchases from Wisconsin suppliers and invest in job training.

Construction of the Haribo plant is expected to begin in 2018 with production starting in 2020.

Haribo has also told WEDC it has plans to invest another $300 million over the next 12 years and create another 720 full-time jobs.

Wes Saber, Haribo of America chief financial officer, told the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce all-member meeting in October the company is planning four phases and is considering plans that would potentially include a park, experiential center or retail development.

“We’re very excited about being part of Wisconsin,” he said.