Pleasant Prairie forming separate convention and visitors bureau

Will end relationship with Kenosha Area CVB on Jan. 1

by

November 07, 2017, 6:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/pleasant-prairie-forming-separate-convention-and-visitors-bureau/

The Village of Pleasant Prairie will end its relationship with the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and create its own tourism bureau by Jan. 1.

The village, which approved the move this week, will use the room tax from its hotel and motel rooms to pay for the new non-profit Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Rendering of the Fairfield Inn and Suites planned for Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie currently has five hotels. A sixth, a four-story, 108-room Fairfield Inn and Suites was approved Monday. It will be built just north of the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

State law allows an 8 percent hotel tax of the gross receipts collected by lodging facilities. Of those hotel tax revenues, 90 percent must go to a sanctioned, nonprofit, convention and visitor’s bureau to be used to promote travel and tourism.

Pleasant Prairie’s hotel tax revenue currently goes to the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The village anticipates it will collect $563,703 for the Kenosha Area CVB in 2017.

Last year, the village sent $520,868 to the Kenosha Area CVB.

“While the Village of Pleasant Prairie greatly appreciates the past support and efforts of the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau in supporting Pleasant Prairie related events and businesses, the Village Board believes the village itself now has the capacity to promote its own amenities and businesses through the new PPCVB,” said a statement released Tuesday by the village.

Representatives from the Kenosha CVB could not immediately be reached for comment.

Municipalities opting out their county’s larger tourism bureau are not a new thing, especially since the state law changed beginning in January 2017 altering the room tax law to promote tourism.

The city of Wauwatosa suspended its contract with VISIT Milwaukee in late 2015. The city previously allocated just under $400,000 a year to VISIT Milwaukee.

Pleasant Prairie representatives said the Kenosha Area CVB has done a great job with promotion, but over the past few years, the village has questioned if it is receiving the full benefit of the organization.

“(We’re) feeling that many Pleasant Prairie events, attractions and businesses were not getting the equal marketing support from the KACVB, thus reducing Pleasant Prairie’s visibility,” the statement released Tuesday said. “As a community with continued growth, the village believes it’s time to forge ahead with its own CVB to market, promote and showcase the village and its amenities.”

Those amenities include events at the RecPlex municipal recreation center, Premium Outlets and the businesses along Highway 50.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie will end its relationship with the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and create its own tourism bureau by Jan. 1.

The village, which approved the move this week, will use the room tax from its hotel and motel rooms to pay for the new non-profit Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Rendering of the Fairfield Inn and Suites planned for Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie currently has five hotels. A sixth, a four-story, 108-room Fairfield Inn and Suites was approved Monday. It will be built just north of the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

State law allows an 8 percent hotel tax of the gross receipts collected by lodging facilities. Of those hotel tax revenues, 90 percent must go to a sanctioned, nonprofit, convention and visitor’s bureau to be used to promote travel and tourism.

Pleasant Prairie’s hotel tax revenue currently goes to the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The village anticipates it will collect $563,703 for the Kenosha Area CVB in 2017.

Last year, the village sent $520,868 to the Kenosha Area CVB.

“While the Village of Pleasant Prairie greatly appreciates the past support and efforts of the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau in supporting Pleasant Prairie related events and businesses, the Village Board believes the village itself now has the capacity to promote its own amenities and businesses through the new PPCVB,” said a statement released Tuesday by the village.

Representatives from the Kenosha CVB could not immediately be reached for comment.

Municipalities opting out their county’s larger tourism bureau are not a new thing, especially since the state law changed beginning in January 2017 altering the room tax law to promote tourism.

The city of Wauwatosa suspended its contract with VISIT Milwaukee in late 2015. The city previously allocated just under $400,000 a year to VISIT Milwaukee.

Pleasant Prairie representatives said the Kenosha Area CVB has done a great job with promotion, but over the past few years, the village has questioned if it is receiving the full benefit of the organization.

“(We’re) feeling that many Pleasant Prairie events, attractions and businesses were not getting the equal marketing support from the KACVB, thus reducing Pleasant Prairie’s visibility,” the statement released Tuesday said. “As a community with continued growth, the village believes it’s time to forge ahead with its own CVB to market, promote and showcase the village and its amenities.”

Those amenities include events at the RecPlex municipal recreation center, Premium Outlets and the businesses along Highway 50.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WI Servant Leader City Tour-Building the Engaged Enterprise
Wisconsin Lutheran College

11/07/201710:00 am-12:00 pm

"Building the Engaged Enterprise" Interactive workshop
WLC

11/07/20171:30 pm-5:00 pm

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am