Pence says people with pre-existing conditions will have access to care

Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday promised that people with pre-existing conditions “will have access to the coverage and care they need, no exceptions” under the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Pence declared President Trump “believes in states-based solutions” for Medicare and Medicaid and would urge states to make their own decisions.

“Under this administration, Gov. Walker will be able to bring Wisconsin solutions to meet the unique health-care challenges facing the people of Wisconsin,” Pence told those assembled at Direct Supply, a Milwaukee-based company that provides equipment, furniture and expertise to senior living communities.

