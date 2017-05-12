Nonprofits receive grants to increase telecommunication access

Four area nonprofits will receive grants to help them bolster access to telecommunication services for low-income people and individuals with disabilities, Gov. Scott Walker announced today.

Walker and the Public Service Commission announced the recipients of Universal Service Fund grants, aimed at supporting nonprofit programs and projects that improve access to telecommunications services.

Area nonprofits receiving grants include:

The Universal Service Fund is collected via fees from telecommunication providers. The PSC may award up to $500,000 annually to nonprofits.

“We are committed to using all the tools at our disposal to help boost broadband service,” Walker said. “The funds allocated by PSC today will help some of the states’ most vulnerable access telecommunications equipment and internet service.”

The PSC also will provide $350,000 in funding for eight Independent Living Centers throughout the state, which provide support services to individuals with disabilities to ensure access to telecommunications services.