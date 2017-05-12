Nonprofits receive grants to increase telecommunication access

Four area nonprofits will receive Universal Service Fund grants

by

May 12, 2017, 11:37 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/nonprofits-receive-grants-to-increase-telecommunication-access/

Four area nonprofits will receive grants to help them bolster access to telecommunication services for low-income people and individuals with disabilities, Gov. Scott Walker announced today.

Walker and the Public Service Commission announced the recipients of Universal Service Fund grants, aimed at supporting nonprofit programs and projects that improve access to telecommunications services.

Area nonprofits receiving grants include:

  • West Allis-based HEAR Wisconsin Store: $10,675 to provide outreach, co-payment assistance and in-home visits to ensure equal access to the Telecommunications Equipment Purchase Program and provide training and follow-up support to clients who require captioned telephone service.
  • Milwaukee-based New Concept Self Development Center: $22,200 to provide continuous access to telecommunications services to low-income community residents during evenings and weekends.
  • Milwaukee-based Vision Forward Association, Inc.: $29,100 to provide access to and training on state-of-the-art cell phones and smartphones to individuals who are blind or visually impaired and help them maintain their independence.
  • YWCA Southeast Wisconsin: $42,230 to provide telecommunications access and resource assistance for at least 750 low-income individuals in Milwaukee and Racine Counties.

The Universal Service Fund is collected via fees from telecommunication providers. The PSC may award up to $500,000 annually to nonprofits.

“We are committed to using all the tools at our disposal to help boost broadband service,” Walker said. “The funds allocated by PSC today will help some of the states’ most vulnerable access telecommunications equipment and internet service.”

The PSC also will provide $350,000 in funding for eight Independent Living Centers throughout the state, which provide support services to individuals with disabilities to ensure access to telecommunications services.

Four area nonprofits will receive grants to help them bolster access to telecommunication services for low-income people and individuals with disabilities, Gov. Scott Walker announced today.

Walker and the Public Service Commission announced the recipients of Universal Service Fund grants, aimed at supporting nonprofit programs and projects that improve access to telecommunications services.

Area nonprofits receiving grants include:

  • West Allis-based HEAR Wisconsin Store: $10,675 to provide outreach, co-payment assistance and in-home visits to ensure equal access to the Telecommunications Equipment Purchase Program and provide training and follow-up support to clients who require captioned telephone service.
  • Milwaukee-based New Concept Self Development Center: $22,200 to provide continuous access to telecommunications services to low-income community residents during evenings and weekends.
  • Milwaukee-based Vision Forward Association, Inc.: $29,100 to provide access to and training on state-of-the-art cell phones and smartphones to individuals who are blind or visually impaired and help them maintain their independence.
  • YWCA Southeast Wisconsin: $42,230 to provide telecommunications access and resource assistance for at least 750 low-income individuals in Milwaukee and Racine Counties.

The Universal Service Fund is collected via fees from telecommunication providers. The PSC may award up to $500,000 annually to nonprofits.

“We are committed to using all the tools at our disposal to help boost broadband service,” Walker said. “The funds allocated by PSC today will help some of the states’ most vulnerable access telecommunications equipment and internet service.”

The PSC also will provide $350,000 in funding for eight Independent Living Centers throughout the state, which provide support services to individuals with disabilities to ensure access to telecommunications services.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am