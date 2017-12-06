Milwaukee Tool to create 660 jobs in Mississippi   

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp. announced today it plans to create 660 jobs in Mississippi.

The company plans to invest $33.4 million and expand facilities in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Milwaukee Tool, which is owned by Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., expects to create the jobs over the next three to four years. The employees will manufacture cordless power tools and accessories, as well as expand its distribution capacity.

It has garnered financial support from the Mississippi Development Authority for the expansions and site improvements at Jackson and Olive Branch, as well as public infrastructure upgrades at Greenwood. The City of Greenwood is providing a loan via MDA for Milwaukee Tool to buy an existing building and improve the parking lot.

“Milwaukee Tool is dedicated to driving growth and creating new jobs in the United States,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool group president. “We are deeply committed to investing in our people as we continue to deliver disruptive innovation and the highest quality products for our users and distribution partners.”

“This is Milwaukee Tool’s fourth expansion in Mississippi since 2012,” said Glenn McCullough, Jr., director of MDA. “The company’s success demonstrates the state’s commitment to supporting our corporate partners through dedicated teamwork and providing a business environment that enables companies to achieve their goals in Mississippi.”

“Once again, Milwaukee Tool confirms its commitment to doing business in our state by growing its existing operations and providing hundreds of Mississippians with good, stable jobs. The state values the partnership we share with Milwaukee Tool and is thrilled to play a role in the industry leader’s continued growth,” said Gov. Phil Bryant.

Milwaukee Tool has more than 3,500 U.S. employees, more than 1,600 of whom are based in Mississippi. Earlier this year, the company completed a $33 million expansion of its Brookfield headquarters and announced it planned to reach $5 billion in sales by 2020. BizTimes Milwaukee detailed the company’s history and growth trajectory in a recent magazine cover story. Milwaukee Tool has more than tripled the workforce at the Brookfield campus since 2009. There are now more than 700 employees at the site and the expansion plans call for 300 to 500 more in the next five years.