Milwaukee area businessman Andy Gronik launches bid for governor

Milwaukee area businessman Andy Gronik has formally launched his campaign as a Democratic Party candidate for governor, declaring on his campaign website that it’s “time for a different kind of leadership in Madison.”

“I’m not a politician. I’m a business leader with the progressive values necessary to beat Governor Scott Walker and make living in Wisconsin better for all of our residents — that’s why I’m running for governor,” Gronik wrote.

Gronik, a Fox Point resident, was the president and CEO of AccuVal Associates Inc. and LiquiTec Industries, both based in Mequon, from 2003-13 and from 1988-2000. AccuVal and LiquiTec were acquired by Boston-based Gordon Brothers Group in 2015.

Gronik was also president and chief operating officer of DoveBid Valuation Services Inc. from 2000-03. He was president, CEO and creative director of BrainStorm Marketing Inc. from 1988-2000.

He is the founder, president and CEO of Fox Point-based GroBiz LLC and the founder and president of StageW, a nonprofit organization with a goal “to advance ideas that create good jobs and provide great education throughout Wisconsin,” according to Gronik’s LinkedIn page.

Read more about Gronik’s bid for governor from Wispolitics.com, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Walker raised raised $3.5 million in campaign contributions over the past six months and finished June with $2.4 million in the bank, according to another Wispolitics.com report.