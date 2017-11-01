MCTS partners with local startup to release new mobile app

Users can buy ride tickets and track buses in real time

November 01, 2017, 12:38 PM

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) riders can skip the search for exact bus fare change or the long wait for a bus while braving Wisconsin’s elements because now, as part of a partnership between MCTS and Milwaukee-based Tixora, there’s an app for that.

A Milwaukee County Transit System employee takes a fare during Summerfest using Pre>Fare.

Ride MCTS, a free mobile app available for iPhone, lets users purchase rides via e-tickets, plan trips, and track buses in real time. The app is the first one in Wisconsin that offers bus tracking, ride planning and e-ticket purchases, all from one platform.

“While Silicon Valley efforts get all the headlines, MCTS needs to be applauded for finding new and exciting ways to continue to use technology to improve their system,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said. “This app is another major leap forward in transit and continues our countywide effort of creating the most empowering, sustainable and nimble government.”

Riders can purchase tickets by creating an account on Ride MCTS and providing credit card information or connecting to PayPal, Venmo or Apple Pay. Ticket options include $2 for 90 minutes of unlimited rides and $5 for 24 hours of unlimited rides.

After purchase, a ticket is valid for as many rides as needed but only for its allotted amount of time. The ticket will appear on the app for the rider to show the driver upon boarding.

“We could not be prouder of this project and this app,”Aaron Redlich, Tixora’s Co-founder and CEO said. “Tixora’s mission is focused on helping to improve public transportation through technology. This app makes riding easier than ever before.”

Tixora, a digital ticket startup first partnered with MCTS in 2016 to develop Pre>Fare, an e-ticket service for Summerfest Freeway Flyers allowing users to buy Freeway Flyer rides online– for a dollar less than the cash fare– and receive their e-ticket via email.

Ride MCTS is only available in Apple’s app store but MCTS and Tixora are developing an Android-compatible version.

News

