Krones to build training and tech center in Franklin

State offering $300,000 in tax credits for project

by

August 15, 2017, 11:07 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/krones-to-build-training-and-tech-center-in-franklin/

Krones Inc. plans to build a 40,000-square-foot training and technology center across the street from its current U.S. headquarters in Franklin.

The company, a subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer Krones AG, will begin construction on the facility in spring.

The project is still in the early planning stages, but the company expects to add at least 25 new, high-skill positions. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is offering Krones $300,000 in business development tax credits to support the project.

Holger Beckmann, Krones Inc. president and chief executive officer, said the new center will be “a critical element in our value proposition to customers and employees in North America.”

“Higher skill levels translate to greater customer success with their Krones machines, and the investment in a local training and technology center further strengthens Krones’ commitment to be a true partner for performance to our customers,” Beckmann said.

Krones, which has 600 employees at its Franklin headquarters, considered other locations throughout the country before choosing Franklin.

“In addition to the jobs being created by this investment, the company also is positioning itself for future growth by providing additional training to its employees and customers, which is good news for southeastern Wisconsin and the entire state,” said Tricia Braun, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer.

Krones Inc. plans to build a 40,000-square-foot training and technology center across the street from its current U.S. headquarters in Franklin.

The company, a subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer Krones AG, will begin construction on the facility in spring.

The project is still in the early planning stages, but the company expects to add at least 25 new, high-skill positions. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is offering Krones $300,000 in business development tax credits to support the project.

Holger Beckmann, Krones Inc. president and chief executive officer, said the new center will be “a critical element in our value proposition to customers and employees in North America.”

“Higher skill levels translate to greater customer success with their Krones machines, and the investment in a local training and technology center further strengthens Krones’ commitment to be a true partner for performance to our customers,” Beckmann said.

Krones, which has 600 employees at its Franklin headquarters, considered other locations throughout the country before choosing Franklin.

“In addition to the jobs being created by this investment, the company also is positioning itself for future growth by providing additional training to its employees and customers, which is good news for southeastern Wisconsin and the entire state,” said Tricia Braun, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm