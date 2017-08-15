Krones to build training and tech center in Franklin

Krones Inc. plans to build a 40,000-square-foot training and technology center across the street from its current U.S. headquarters in Franklin.

The company, a subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer Krones AG, will begin construction on the facility in spring.

The project is still in the early planning stages, but the company expects to add at least 25 new, high-skill positions. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is offering Krones $300,000 in business development tax credits to support the project.

Holger Beckmann, Krones Inc. president and chief executive officer, said the new center will be “a critical element in our value proposition to customers and employees in North America.”

“Higher skill levels translate to greater customer success with their Krones machines, and the investment in a local training and technology center further strengthens Krones’ commitment to be a true partner for performance to our customers,” Beckmann said.

Krones, which has 600 employees at its Franklin headquarters, considered other locations throughout the country before choosing Franklin.

“In addition to the jobs being created by this investment, the company also is positioning itself for future growth by providing additional training to its employees and customers, which is good news for southeastern Wisconsin and the entire state,” said Tricia Braun, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer.