Herb Kohl Philanthropies gives $100,000 to improve city playgrounds

MKE Plays initiative aims to revitalize city's most deteriorated playgrounds

by

November 17, 2017, 10:33 AM

An effort to revitalize the city’s most deteriorated playgrounds has received a $100,000 boost from Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

Philanthropist and former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s annual meeting.

The MKE Plays initiative, spearheaded by 10th District Ald. Michael Murphy, aims to improve 14 city playgrounds that are in poor condition.

Herb Kohl Philanthropies, the charitable foundation of the former U.S. senator and former Milwaukee Bucks owner, has given $100,000 to support neighborhood park reconstruction projects throughout the city.

“Improved playgrounds and park spaces help enhance the vitality of our city as well as the development of young people,” Kohl said in a statement. “The work MKE Plays is doing to engage neighborhoods is a worthy investment.”

MKE Plays, first conceived by Murphy in 2015, aims to transform playgrounds over a three year period. Including the gift from Kohl, the initiative has raised about $1.6 million in private contributions, which will support reconstruction at 14 sites by the summer of 2018.

“We are humbled to have the support from someone who understands the value of a true public/private partnership,” Murphy said. “Few people have done as much for Milwaukee as Senator Kohl, and this generous contribution is an example of his dedication to our community.”

