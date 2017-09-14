Foxconn bill awaits Walker’s signature after clearing Assembly

Four Dems vote for proposal

by

September 14, 2017, 4:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/foxconn-bill-awaits-walkers-signature-after-clearing-assembly/

Legislation clearing the way for a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group is headed to Gov. Scott Walker’s desk nearly seven weeks after it was introduced.

Foxconn products on display at WCTC.

The Assembly passed the measure again Thursday with lawmakers voting 64-31 to approve the bill. Democratic Reps. Peter Barca and Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha and Cory Mason of Racine joined Republicans in voting for the proposal again, just as they had when the Assembly passed an earlier version of the bill in August.

Rep. Jason Fields, D-Milwaukee, changed his vote to support the deal, saying he had talked to Department of Administration Secretary Scott Neitzel and others about the opportunities Foxconn would create for African Americans.

Read more from WisPolitics, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee. 

Legislation clearing the way for a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group is headed to Gov. Scott Walker’s desk nearly seven weeks after it was introduced.

Foxconn products on display at WCTC.

The Assembly passed the measure again Thursday with lawmakers voting 64-31 to approve the bill. Democratic Reps. Peter Barca and Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha and Cory Mason of Racine joined Republicans in voting for the proposal again, just as they had when the Assembly passed an earlier version of the bill in August.

Rep. Jason Fields, D-Milwaukee, changed his vote to support the deal, saying he had talked to Department of Administration Secretary Scott Neitzel and others about the opportunities Foxconn would create for African Americans.

Read more from WisPolitics, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm