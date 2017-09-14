Foxconn bill awaits Walker’s signature after clearing Assembly

Legislation clearing the way for a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group is headed to Gov. Scott Walker’s desk nearly seven weeks after it was introduced.

The Assembly passed the measure again Thursday with lawmakers voting 64-31 to approve the bill. Democratic Reps. Peter Barca and Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha and Cory Mason of Racine joined Republicans in voting for the proposal again, just as they had when the Assembly passed an earlier version of the bill in August.

Rep. Jason Fields, D-Milwaukee, changed his vote to support the deal, saying he had talked to Department of Administration Secretary Scott Neitzel and others about the opportunities Foxconn would create for African Americans.

