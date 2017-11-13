Does Milwaukee County need to increase its wheel tax?

My Take

by

November 13, 2017, 1:03 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/does-milwaukee-county-need-to-increase-its-wheel-tax/

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wants to double the county’s annual “wheel tax” to $60. Otherwise, the county will need to make significant cuts, Abele said. County board chairman Theodore Lipscomb opposes the wheel tax increase and says county spending can be reduced without impacting critical services.

Abele

Chris Abele

County executive

YES

Abele’s budget proposal

“I introduced a budget that maintains transit, puts new resources into combatting the opioid epidemic and ending homelessness, improves quality of life and protects vital services for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Wheel tax

“I proposed a balanced budget that included $30.8 million in new revenue and $30.4 million in expense reductions. That new revenue included the difficult, but necessary, decision to propose a $60 vehicle registration fee. The county cannot maintain our current levels of service without new revenue.”

Budget cuts

“Lipscomb introduced his budget proposal that cuts $15 million in services. Public safety will be hit the hardest. The sheriff and house of correction will suffer nearly $1 million in cuts. Social services administered through the Department on Aging and Department of Health and Human Services will be slashed by nearly $1 million. Parks and the zoo will be cut by nearly $500,000.”

Lipscomb

Theodore Lipscomb

County board chairman

NO

Abele’s budget proposal

“I will probably support about 97 percent of the budget proposed by Abele. Yet, there are a few important changes that will be necessary. The comptroller identified a $1.3 million shortfall in the Abele budget, which will need to be addressed.”

Wheel tax

“The (county) executive’s proposal to increase the wheel tax to $60 per vehicle was rejected by 72 percent of voters earlier this year. While I don’t disagree with the general thesis that we need more revenue, I’m not going to dismiss such a strong message from my constituents. We need a more balanced approach.”

Budget cuts

“You may have read about a list of extreme cuts if the wheel tax increase doesn’t pass. This was a scare tactic that used a list of cuts provided directly by the Abele administration and does not reflect any of my ideas. I have requested departments identify other new revenue ideas and areas of potential savings of 2 percent and 5 percent that least impact critical services.”

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wants to double the county’s annual “wheel tax” to $60. Otherwise, the county will need to make significant cuts, Abele said. County board chairman Theodore Lipscomb opposes the wheel tax increase and says county spending can be reduced without impacting critical services.

Abele

Chris Abele

County executive

YES

Abele’s budget proposal

“I introduced a budget that maintains transit, puts new resources into combatting the opioid epidemic and ending homelessness, improves quality of life and protects vital services for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Wheel tax

“I proposed a balanced budget that included $30.8 million in new revenue and $30.4 million in expense reductions. That new revenue included the difficult, but necessary, decision to propose a $60 vehicle registration fee. The county cannot maintain our current levels of service without new revenue.”

Budget cuts

“Lipscomb introduced his budget proposal that cuts $15 million in services. Public safety will be hit the hardest. The sheriff and house of correction will suffer nearly $1 million in cuts. Social services administered through the Department on Aging and Department of Health and Human Services will be slashed by nearly $1 million. Parks and the zoo will be cut by nearly $500,000.”

Lipscomb

Theodore Lipscomb

County board chairman

NO

Abele’s budget proposal

“I will probably support about 97 percent of the budget proposed by Abele. Yet, there are a few important changes that will be necessary. The comptroller identified a $1.3 million shortfall in the Abele budget, which will need to be addressed.”

Wheel tax

“The (county) executive’s proposal to increase the wheel tax to $60 per vehicle was rejected by 72 percent of voters earlier this year. While I don’t disagree with the general thesis that we need more revenue, I’m not going to dismiss such a strong message from my constituents. We need a more balanced approach.”

Budget cuts

“You may have read about a list of extreme cuts if the wheel tax increase doesn’t pass. This was a scare tactic that used a list of cuts provided directly by the Abele administration and does not reflect any of my ideas. I have requested departments identify other new revenue ideas and areas of potential savings of 2 percent and 5 percent that least impact critical services.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hot corridor

Momentum builds along I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

MIAD Creativity Series - Rob Schrab
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

11/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Dave Steele, CEO of PAVE
Wisconsin Club

11/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm