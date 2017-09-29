County planning upgrades at airport business park

Abele says Foxconn has interest in area

by

September 29, 2017, 12:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/county-planning-upgrades-at-airport-business-park/

The MKE Regional Business Park would receive more than $2.8 million in electrical upgrades as part of Milwaukee County executive Chris Abele’s proposed capital budget.

Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

The county took ownership of the site, formerly the U.S. Air Force 440th Airlift Wing base, in 2010. According to county budget materials, the electrical grid in the park serves about 60 buildings and many components are more than 60 years old.

The proposal would use airport reserve funds to replace electrical gear and overhead cables, with some equipment moving underground.

Abele has discussed the possibility of Foxconn Technology Group establishing operations in the business park on previous occasions. 

He reiterated during the announcement of his budget that the county is having discussions with the company. He said the company is looking at a number of parts of the property for logistics, inventory management and possibly assembly operations, according to video of the announcement from WISN-TV Channel 12, a BizTimes media partner.

“The county and the airport has continued to be in negotiations and supportive of the deal with Foxconn. We’re in discussions with Foxconn and their interest in the 440th,” Abele said. “They’re interested in a lot more than just what you read about.”

Much of the interest surrounding Foxconn has centered on where the company would establish its main LCD panel campus. Reports have focused on land in Mount Pleasant near Highway 11 and Braun Road as the likely site.

Abele spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said nothing in the county executive’s budget is tied to Foxconn’s potential interest in the airport area. She noted the county has seen the business park as an opportunity for economic development for awhile and upgrading the electrical is part of making that a reality.

“There’s also no specific negotiations that we’re in with Foxconn,” she said, adding Abele’s comments were a reflection of the interest the company has shown in the airport’s operations and there is not a specific plan at this point.

The MKE Regional Business Park would receive more than $2.8 million in electrical upgrades as part of Milwaukee County executive Chris Abele’s proposed capital budget.

Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

The county took ownership of the site, formerly the U.S. Air Force 440th Airlift Wing base, in 2010. According to county budget materials, the electrical grid in the park serves about 60 buildings and many components are more than 60 years old.

The proposal would use airport reserve funds to replace electrical gear and overhead cables, with some equipment moving underground.

Abele has discussed the possibility of Foxconn Technology Group establishing operations in the business park on previous occasions. 

He reiterated during the announcement of his budget that the county is having discussions with the company. He said the company is looking at a number of parts of the property for logistics, inventory management and possibly assembly operations, according to video of the announcement from WISN-TV Channel 12, a BizTimes media partner.

“The county and the airport has continued to be in negotiations and supportive of the deal with Foxconn. We’re in discussions with Foxconn and their interest in the 440th,” Abele said. “They’re interested in a lot more than just what you read about.”

Much of the interest surrounding Foxconn has centered on where the company would establish its main LCD panel campus. Reports have focused on land in Mount Pleasant near Highway 11 and Braun Road as the likely site.

Abele spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said nothing in the county executive’s budget is tied to Foxconn’s potential interest in the airport area. She noted the county has seen the business park as an opportunity for economic development for awhile and upgrading the electrical is part of making that a reality.

“There’s also no specific negotiations that we’re in with Foxconn,” she said, adding Abele’s comments were a reflection of the interest the company has shown in the airport’s operations and there is not a specific plan at this point.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum's Annual Gala
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

10/07/20176:00 pm-11:30 pm

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am