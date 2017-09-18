City Attorney: Bauman’s proposal to get $3.5 million from Goll developer not legal

Opinion applies city-wide

by

September 18, 2017, 12:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/city-attorney-baumans-proposal-to-get-3-5-million-from-goll-developer-not-legal/

Penalizing a developer for not meeting Milwaukee’s Residents Preference Program and Small Business Enterprise requirements by withholding zoning changes is not legal, according to the city attorney’s office.

Updated rendering of apartment tower.

The idea first surfaced earlier this month when Alderman Robert Bauman suggested Chris Houden, the Madison developer who has been attempting to build a 27-story apartment tower behind the Goll Mansion at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., on Milwaukee’s east side for more than a year, put $3.5 million into two separate escrow accounts.

Bauman wanted $2.5 million of the escrow money to be used to fund renovation of city-owned foreclosed homes in the greater Sherman Park area if Houden failed to meet hiring requirements.

The other $1 million would have been transferred to the Housing Infrastructure Preservation Fund capital account if Houden did not properly restore and preserve the Goll Mansion.

Bauman wanted the money in the accounts before building permits were issued.

Houden is not seeking any city financing assistance for his $55 million project and is not required to meet city hiring requirements, although he has said he will hire Milwaukee residents.

“Zoning, whether code based or the limited scope of contract zoning permitted by the department of planning and development process is intended to regulate land use through the imposition of use-based restrictions,” City Attorney Grant Langley wrote in a letter dated Sept. 14. “It would be improper to expand the scope of zoning to impose regulations unrelated to the use of the property.”

Langley’s opinion applies city-wide.

Bauman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last summer, Houden’s proposal was unanimously approved at the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee and won approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

More than half the Common Council voted in favor of the proposal, but the plan was ultimately defeated because it did not receive a supermajority, which was needed because residents of the 1522 Prospect On the Lake condo building next door submitted a protest petition.

In August, the plan commission voted in favor of a revised Goll Mansion proposal.

The project will be on the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee meeting agenda Tuesday.

Penalizing a developer for not meeting Milwaukee’s Residents Preference Program and Small Business Enterprise requirements by withholding zoning changes is not legal, according to the city attorney’s office.

Updated rendering of apartment tower.

The idea first surfaced earlier this month when Alderman Robert Bauman suggested Chris Houden, the Madison developer who has been attempting to build a 27-story apartment tower behind the Goll Mansion at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., on Milwaukee’s east side for more than a year, put $3.5 million into two separate escrow accounts.

Bauman wanted $2.5 million of the escrow money to be used to fund renovation of city-owned foreclosed homes in the greater Sherman Park area if Houden failed to meet hiring requirements.

The other $1 million would have been transferred to the Housing Infrastructure Preservation Fund capital account if Houden did not properly restore and preserve the Goll Mansion.

Bauman wanted the money in the accounts before building permits were issued.

Houden is not seeking any city financing assistance for his $55 million project and is not required to meet city hiring requirements, although he has said he will hire Milwaukee residents.

“Zoning, whether code based or the limited scope of contract zoning permitted by the department of planning and development process is intended to regulate land use through the imposition of use-based restrictions,” City Attorney Grant Langley wrote in a letter dated Sept. 14. “It would be improper to expand the scope of zoning to impose regulations unrelated to the use of the property.”

Langley’s opinion applies city-wide.

Bauman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last summer, Houden’s proposal was unanimously approved at the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee and won approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

More than half the Common Council voted in favor of the proposal, but the plan was ultimately defeated because it did not receive a supermajority, which was needed because residents of the 1522 Prospect On the Lake condo building next door submitted a protest petition.

In August, the plan commission voted in favor of a revised Goll Mansion proposal.

The project will be on the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee meeting agenda Tuesday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm