Brian Dranzik named director of General Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee County director of transportation Brian Dranzik has been named the new airport director at General Mitchell International Airport.

Dranzik, who was appointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to serve as Milwaukee County’s director of transportation in 2012, has been tapped twice to serve as interim airport director.

He has been serving as interim airport director since Sept. 14, when Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla was fired following allegations of misconduct.

Dranzik oversaw day-to-day airport operations for eight months in 2015 after Terry Slaybaugh resigned just months after taking the job. During that time, he oversaw the completion of the airport’s $40 million baggage claim remodeling project, welcomed Alaska Airlines and was instrumental in continuing General Mitchell’s long-term planning process.

Dranzik will take over as permanent director on Monday.

“Brian Dranzik has been a source of stability, leadership and innovation in various capacities at the airport for 14 years, which makes him the obvious choice to oversee MKE’s ongoing growth and success,” Abele said in a written statement.

There have been several airport announcements over the last month, including an expansion of OneJet, which includes two new nonstop destinations, plans for a new international terminal and a new nonstop service to Miami.

“With Brian at the helm at MKE, I expect many more exciting announcements in the future,” Abele said.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished at MKE over the past couple of years and am honored that County Executive Abele has entrusted me with the important task of making sure this growth is only the beginning,” Dranzik said in a written statement.