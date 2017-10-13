Brian Dranzik named director of General Mitchell International Airport

Dranzik has served as interim director since Ismael Bonilla was fired

by

October 13, 2017, 10:38 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/government-politics/brian-dranzik-named-director-of-general-mitchell-international-airport/

Milwaukee County director of transportation Brian Dranzik has been named the new airport director at General Mitchell International Airport.

Dranzik, who was appointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to serve as Milwaukee County’s director of transportation in 2012, has been tapped twice to serve as interim airport director.

He has been serving as interim airport director since Sept. 14, when Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla was fired following allegations of misconduct.

Dranzik oversaw day-to-day airport operations for eight months in 2015 after Terry Slaybaugh resigned just months after taking the job. During that time, he oversaw the completion of the airport’s $40 million baggage claim remodeling project, welcomed Alaska Airlines and was instrumental in continuing General Mitchell’s long-term planning process.

Dranzik will take over as permanent director on Monday.

“Brian Dranzik has been a source of stability, leadership and innovation in various capacities at the airport for 14 years, which makes him the obvious choice to oversee MKE’s ongoing growth and success,” Abele said in a written statement.

There have been several airport announcements over the last month, including an expansion of OneJet, which includes two new nonstop destinations, plans for a new international terminal and a new nonstop service to Miami.

“With Brian at the helm at MKE, I expect many more exciting announcements in the future,” Abele said.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished at MKE over the past couple of years and am honored that County Executive Abele has entrusted me with the important task of making sure this growth is only the beginning,” Dranzik said in a written statement.

Milwaukee County director of transportation Brian Dranzik has been named the new airport director at General Mitchell International Airport.

Dranzik, who was appointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to serve as Milwaukee County’s director of transportation in 2012, has been tapped twice to serve as interim airport director.

He has been serving as interim airport director since Sept. 14, when Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla was fired following allegations of misconduct.

Dranzik oversaw day-to-day airport operations for eight months in 2015 after Terry Slaybaugh resigned just months after taking the job. During that time, he oversaw the completion of the airport’s $40 million baggage claim remodeling project, welcomed Alaska Airlines and was instrumental in continuing General Mitchell’s long-term planning process.

Dranzik will take over as permanent director on Monday.

“Brian Dranzik has been a source of stability, leadership and innovation in various capacities at the airport for 14 years, which makes him the obvious choice to oversee MKE’s ongoing growth and success,” Abele said in a written statement.

There have been several airport announcements over the last month, including an expansion of OneJet, which includes two new nonstop destinations, plans for a new international terminal and a new nonstop service to Miami.

“With Brian at the helm at MKE, I expect many more exciting announcements in the future,” Abele said.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished at MKE over the past couple of years and am honored that County Executive Abele has entrusted me with the important task of making sure this growth is only the beginning,” Dranzik said in a written statement.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

Cyber Security for Small Businesses: BBB WI Presentation
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

10/19/20175:00 pm-6:00 pm