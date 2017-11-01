Bill would clear the way for Tesla stores in Wisconsin

A bill proposed by two southeastern Wisconsin lawmakers would clear the way for electric vehicle maker Tesla to open its first store in Wisconsin.

Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, and Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, introduced the proposal this week. Wisconsin’s dealership laws prevent auto manufacturers from operating or controlling a dealership. The proposal would allow companies that only make fully electric vehicles to operate dealerships in the state as well.

Kapenga said the dealership laws were intended to protect the capital investment dealers make from having a manufacturer go around them. Tesla sells its vehicles through its own network of stores and galleries where people can see vehicles, select options and order their car.

“Tesla is a completely different model, where they’re set up like an Apple store,” Kapenga said. “It’s a total different delivery model.”

Even with a different approach, the car maker is blocked from opening a showroom in the state by current law.

Kapenga said the company has 1,500 deposits from Wisconsinites for its new Model 3 and Tesla reached out to him seeking the change.

“They would like to get a store in Wisconsin right away,” he said, although he added the company hadn’t discussed a location with him.

Currently, the closest Tesla stores to southeastern Wisconsin are in the Chicagoland area, leading some to purchase their vehicle in Illinois and then register it in Wisconsin. Kapenga said a Wisconsin store would create employment opportunities and capture additional tax revenue.