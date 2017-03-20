Behavorial Health Division hosting job fair this week

The Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division is hosting a job fair Thursday to fill about 30 open nursing positions.

BHD is seeking mental health nurse candidates at the fair, which will be held Thursday, March 23, from 1-4 p.m., at the BHD Blue Dove Conference Room, 9455 Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa.

Nurse candidates do not need to register for the event, where they can meet with a recruiter to learn more about the open positions and talk to nurses at BHD about what their jobs are like. They can stop by any time during the fair.

BHD is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus and loan repayment options for full-time registered nurses, and $2,500 for part-time nurses.

More information about BHD nursing roles is available at http://county.milwaukee.gov/nursing.