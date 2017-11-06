$75 million crime lab plan in Wauwatosa moving forward

Construction expected to begin in spring

November 06, 2017

The state of Wisconsin and Wangard Partners are moving forward with a new Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility at a former beer distribution warehouse in Wauwatosa.

Rendering of state crime lab building.

The development team has submitted a conditional use application for the $75 million crime lab project, which includes a three-story, 150,000-square-foot facility.

The new “state of the art” building, at 1400 N. 113th St.,  will house a forensic science laboratory, replacing the Milwaukee Crime Lab at 1578 S. 11th St., and a regional training center.

It will include additional office space for the Wisconsin Department of Justice including the Attorney General’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Between 150 and 200 people are expected to work in the building.

The existing one-story, 200,000-square-foot former beer distribution warehouse, which was built in 1979, will be demolished. It is currently being used for storage.

Venture Architects of Milwaukee is the architect on the project and J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. is the construction manager.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in spring 2018, with a completion date of summer 2019.

The Wauwatosa Plan Commission will review the application Nov. 13.

